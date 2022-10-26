Penn Badgley hijacks a Taylor Swift song to make fun of Joe and the singer loves it! (VIDEO)
Penn Badgley, like his character Joe in the series You, is a fine strategist! The actor is also very funny, the proof with his first TikTok video in which he hijacks a Taylor Swift title to make fun of the serial killer character he plays.
While season 4 of You is still being filmed, actor Penn Badgley is taking advantage of his free time to amuse the gallery! The interpreter of Joe Goldberg has just published a video on Instagram, the first of his TikTok account. On this one you can see play two characters : his own person, and the serial killer seen in the Netflix series. His little staging is done on the title Anti-hero by Taylor Swift, from her album Midnights, unveiled on October 21 on streaming platforms. The latter had challenged her fans to make a short film on the lyrics of the song, allowing everyone to “to celebrate the personality traits that make us unique and to show our true selves in fun ways”. Penn Badgley had the excellent identity of poking fun at his dual identity with the fictional Joe Goldberg character. Youand Taylor Swift loved it!
Penn Badgley responds to Taylor Swift’s challenge and the singer loves it!
Penn Badgley is never short of ideas when it comes to surprising his fans! His last video on the title Anti-hero is the proof: it has been liked by almost 400,000 people at the time of this writing. Taylor Swift was also the first to approve the interpretation of the piece by writing “OMG!!!!”, in the comments of his Instagram post. As for the actor’s fans, they have fun goodbye joewho despite his unpredictable temperament, misses them a lot!
You season 4: what to expect?
Season 4 of You will be broadcast from February 10, 2023 on Netflix. Be careful not to get carried away too quickly, this is not the only date that has been announced by the streaming giant. Indeed, on February 10, only a few episodes will be posted online.. This season 4 will actually be cut in half! In terms of storylines, Joe Goldberg flew to Paris, under the assumed name of Nick, and went in search of his librarian lover, Marienne. However, the next episodes were shot in the city of London, England. This is the first time the series You will not be inspired by a novel by Caroline Kepnes. The plot of this sequel is for the moment rather mysterious, but on the look side, the first photos reveal a changed Joe, with a thick beard.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias