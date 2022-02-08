pension fund yields grow more than severance pay in 2021

I continue to grow pension funds overcoming the revaluation of the TFR left in the company. This is what emerges from the Covip Report of December, according to which members and resources for services are also increasing.

Pension fund returns higher than TFR

2021 was a very positive year for pension funds, which saw yields rise: to 4.6% for negotiations and to 6.4% for open ones. The classic GTFR, on the other hand, registered a revaluation of 3.6%.

THE individual PIP savings plans Class I revalued by 1.3%, the riskier class III ones (linked to an underlying financial instrument) rose by 11.1%.

Subscribers and resources grow

In 2021, subscribers increased by 4.3% (403 thousand more) reaching 8.8 million. The largest growth in subscribers is recorded for negotiation funds (196 thousand more + 6%) to a total of 3.457 million positions, followed by open-end funds (108 thousand more + 6.6%).

As for the resources allocated to services, they increased by 14.7 billion compared to the previous year, reaching 212.6 billion euros. For trading funds, net assets are € 65.3 billion (+ 8.2%), for open funds to € 29 billion and for PIPs to € 44.1 billion.

It will last a little longer

According to experts, this positive trend of pension funds, more performing than the severance pay it is destined to last a little longerbeing mostly linked to the situation that characterized government bond yields in the era of zero rates. favoring pension funds and also strongly facilitated taxation which, according to rumors, has come to an end.