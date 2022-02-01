Pension funds grow in 2021. The game on the new silence-consent for the severance pay

Listen to the audio version of the article

Just as the hypothesis of a new semester of “silence-consent” for the destination of the severance pay appears at the table between the government and the unions on the new pension reform, the supplementary pension system shows some signs of vitality despite the persistence of the Covid emergency. At the end of 2021, there were 403 thousand more members than the previous year, with an overall growth of 4.3% and peaks of 6.6% in open-end funds and of 6% recorded in the trading area. While the resources allocated to services only increased by 14.7 billion compared to 2020, reaching 212.6 billion. To photograph these performances is the monitoring of the 2021 trend conducted by the Supervisory Commission on Pension Funds (Covip). From the analysis of the “main statistical data” carried out by the Authority chaired by Mario Padula, it emerges that the returns, net of management costs and taxation, amounted to 4.9% for negotiated funds and 6.4 % for open-end funds, 11.1% in class III individual pension plans (Pip) and 1.3% in class I segregated accounts.

Higher returns than the revaluation of the severance pay at 1.9%

The Authority also points out that in terms of complementary pension provision last year the results were on average positive, and higher for the investment lines characterized by greater equity exposure >>. The Covip dossier, in particular, highlights how in the decade 2012-2021 the “compound” annual return of the supplementary pension forms (on horizons more typical of pension savings >>) was equal to 4.1% for negotiated funds , 4.6% for those open, 5% for Pip and 2.2% for branch I management. In the same period, the revaluation of the severance pay amounted to 1.9% per year.

Push of trade unions for a new semester of “silent assent”

The question of a real relaunch of supplementary pensions, also as a function of a wider pension coverage for young people with discontinuous careers, is one of the chapters on which the technical tables agreed by the government and trade unions are focusing on with the aim of trying to identify shared solutions for a new pension reform, perhaps in a “mini” format. A confrontation that on February 7, according to the agenda drawn up by the Draghi executive, should be the subject of an initial political check between the government and the leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL. The unions are pushing to pave the way for another six months of “silent assent” for the destination of the severance pay. A new semester that should be accompanied by a strong institutional information campaign and by tax incentives and concessions to encourage the growth of subscriptions to supplementary pension forms and also investments in the real economy by pension funds.

Covip: 8.8 million subscribers

Covip affirms that at the end of 2021 there were 9.745 million positions in place >> in the complementary pension schemes. Taking into account those who adhere to more funds or investment plans, the actual number of members identified by the Authority is 8.8 million. Memberships grew not only for negotiated and open funds but also for new Pipes, albeit to a lesser extent (+ 2.9%)

13.3 billion in contributions collected from the funds

Last year, the various forms of supplementary pensions collected 13.3 billion in contributions, with an increase of 890 million (+ 7.2%) on 2020. Covip points out that this growth affects the entire planet of supplementary pensions, with trend variations ranging from 5.4% of trading funds to 6.9% of pips up to 12.3% of open funds.