Pension, how much am I entitled to with 20 years of INPS contributions? The calculation

The question of the amount for the monthly pension is always a tangled one. The INPS, however, has specific stakes. Let’s see what happens with 20 years of contributions.

In pension system Italian everything passes through the INPS. In this regard, workers try to know the monthly salary they are entitled to before reaching retirement. This is not an easy topic to implement since there are so many variables to consider. What is obvious is that there are no equal cases. Each case has its own history to evaluate.

The first requirement known to all is that of the minimum age of 67 years in 2021. Age marks the end of work performance and access to the world of pensions. Although, as we know, there are some situations that can lead to early retirement. In the years of work, contributions are essential to then form the final figure of the pension.

To this is added the contribution amount of at least 20 years. And this is precisely what the discussion is about. Many would like to know how much he would be entitled to. Let’s go to see an example together that clarifies the situation a lot.

INPS: how much is the pension with 20 years of contributions?

As we know, the calculation of the pension is not easy. The contributions that can be of various kinds must be inserted inside. Not just those working but also others. As reported by bag projections, we talk about those figurative. These are recognized without financial burden. On the other hand, those who cannot access these contributions can still refer to other concessions. All for to integrate the contribution amount. This is why it is important to know the amount that will be received.

To make a calculation it is necessary to take into account the transformation coefficient. In the case of a 67-year-old subject with 20 contributions it would be equal to 5.575%. This measure is in effect until December 31, 2022. The coefficient applies to the contribution amount. Which for subordinate workers is of the 33% of the annual figure.

Let’s take an example about a worker with 30,000 euros per year gross. In 20 years he will be able to score 198,000 euros of contributions. The pension, in this case, would be 11,000 euros gross per year. In the case of reference, the minimum amount of the pension is also included, which must be minimum 1.5 times the social allowance. At the end of the speech, the amount allocated to the pension will be 690.42 euros gross in the current year.