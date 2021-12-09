Pension, how much will those who have a salary of about 1400 euros a month get?

How much pension will those with an average salary of around € 800-1400 per month receive? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Starting from nutrition up to bills, passing through hobbies and various daily needs, there are so many times we find ourselves having to fork out some money. It is precisely in this context that the work which allows us to draw on that source of income necessary to be able to meet the various expenses. At the same time, it cannot be denied how, due to the various problems that work inevitably brings with it, many develop the desire to finally be able to go to pension.

Well, dwelling on this salary it is known that in order to retire one must necessarily be in possession of certain requirements, both from the personal and contribution point of view. If all this were not enough, there is no shortage of doubts, especially as regards the amounts, often considered to be particularly low. From here a question arises spontaneously: how much pension will those who have one receive average salary of around 800-1400 euros per month? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Pension, how much will I receive with an average salary of 800-1400 euros per month? Here’s what you need to know

Once in possession of certain requirements, both personal and contributory, it is finally possible to retire. A particularly important milestone in life, with many who unfortunately risk having to deal with one bad surprise, ending up receiving a mini check. Precisely in this context, therefore, many people wonder how much pension will be received by those with an average salary equal to around 800 – 1400 euros per month.

Well, as it is easy to guess, it is not possible to provide a univocal a priori answer, as there are different ways of determining the final amount of this salary factors, including, of course, the year you retire. For this reason, in defining how much the pension will be for those who receive an average salary between 800 and 1,400 euros per month, we refer to the legislation currently in force.

Pension, look at the calculation system: the truth you do not expect

Starting from these assumptions, therefore, we remind you that the amount is different depending on whether the system is used as a calculation method salaryrather than that contributory or mixed.

In the first case, the calculation is made taking into account the salaries of the last five years of work. The contributory system, as easily understood from the name, considers only i contributions actually paid during the course of one’s career; while the mixed system consists of a combination of the two previous systems.

In this context, it is obviously necessary to consider the contribution amount, given by the contributions accumulated by the worker over the years spent working. But not only that, other elements must also be taken into consideration, including, for example, the coefficients of transformation of pensions, but also rate of replacement And revaluation annual.

Pension, watch out for the replacement rate for employees and self-employed workers

As it is easy to guess, therefore, these are elements that are different from one worker to another. Precisely for this reason the final amount of the pension can be quite different from one person to another. A clear demonstration of this is the fact that i replacement rates are not the same.

The latter, in fact, differ according to various elements, such as age, type of work performed, inflation and career progress. Generally the replacement rate for a worker employee is approximately 70% – 80%. Regarding a worker autonomous instead, it is equal to 60% – 70% of the last earned income.

Coefficient of transformation for the calculation of the pension with contribution method

But not only that, the transformation coefficients play an important role in determining the final amount of the pension. The latter, as can be seen from the INPS website, “I’m values ​​that contribute to the calculation of the contribution-based pension. Thanks to these values, the contribution amount paid by the worker during his working life is transformed into the annual pension“.

The conversion coefficients, therefore, concern only the pensions or pension quotas determined with the contribution system. Going into the details, again on the basis of what can be seen from the social security institution’s website, the following are affected by this mechanism:

workers with contributions paid from 1 January 1996;

workers with contributions as of December 31, 1995 who see the application of the contribution system limited only to seniority accrued after January 1, 2012, if in possession of at least 18 years of contributions as of December 31, 1995, or January 1, 1996.

Once it has been determined when this mechanism can be used, we remind you that the pension is calculated by multiplying the contribution amount by the relative transformation coefficient. The latter is different depending on the age at which one retires.

For example, it is equal to 4.186% for those who retire at 57 and 4.515% for those who retire at the age of 60. There percentagetherefore, it differs according to the age of exit from the world of work. Suffice it to say that the transformation coefficient is equal to 5.220% for those who retire at 65 and 6.466% for those who access retirement at the age of 71.

READ ALSO >>> Retirement, good news coming in 2022: richer, tax-free check, that’s who

Pension, how much I will receive based on the salary

As we have seen, therefore, there are so many elements that contribute to determining theamount final retirement. Starting from the contribution amount, passing through the transformation coefficients, up to the replacement rate, there are really different factors to be taken into consideration, both fixed and variable.

In theory, however, it is possible to say that those who receive a salary of around 800 euros will bring home a pension with an amount that will be around 600 euros per month. The pension will be equal to about a thousand euros, on the other hand, for those who take a salary of around 1,400 euros per month. We point out that these are only theoretical amounts which, in some cases, could be lower or higher depending on the circumstances.