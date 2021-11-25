Pension, how much will those who have a salary of about 1500 euros a month get?

How much pension will those with a salary of around € 1000-1500 per month receive? Let’s go into the details and find out together.

The work ennobles man, as it allows us to obtain the money necessary to be able to purchase the various goods and services of our liking. At the same time, it cannot be underestimated that, due to the various commitments and deadlines to be met, it also leads to having to deal with a lot of problematic situations. Hence the desire of many to finally be able to go in pension, in order to have free time to be able to devote to their interests.

To this end, as is well known, it is necessary to be in possession of certain requisites, both personal and contributory. If all this were not enough, various factors will determine theamount of the pension. From here a question arises spontaneously: how much pension will those who have a salary of about 1000-1500 euros per month receive? Let’s go into the details and find out together.

Pension, how much will I receive with a salary of 1000-1500 euros per month? The truth you don’t expect

To retire, as already mentioned, you need to be in possession of certain requirements, both in terms of personal data and contributions. Despite this, there are those who risk having to deal with one bad surprise, ending up receiving a mini check. Precisely in this context, therefore, many people wonder how much pension will those who have a salary of around 1000-1500 euros per month receive?

Well, as it is easy to guess, it is not possible to provide an a priori answer, as they are different to determine the final amount factors and, of course, the year you retire. Following some reforms, like the one that should be implemented shortly, in fact, in the future we will almost certainly have to deal with important changes.

Precisely for this reason, in defining how much the pension will be for those with a salary of 1000-1500 euros per month, we refer to current legislation. Well, starting from these assumptions, remember that the amount is different depending on whether the system is used as a calculation method salaryrather than that contributory or mixed.

But not only that, various elements must be taken into consideration, such as the coefficients of transformation of pensions, rate of replacement, revaluation and so on. Not to forget, of course, the contribution amount. The latter is given by the contributions accumulated by workers over the years of work.

Pension, watch out for the replacement rate and more

All these elements, as it is easy to guess, are not the same for all workers and for this reason the final amount of the pension can be quite different from one person to another. Just think that i replacement rates they are not the same. There are, in fact, gross and net replacement rates.

But not only that, replacement rates differ on the basis of various elements such as age, type of work performed, inflation and career trends. Typically, however, the replacement rate for a worker employee is approximately 70% – 80%.

For a worker autonomouson the other hand, the replacement rate is 60% – 70% of the last earned income. Taking these percentages into consideration, therefore, a worker who receives one thousand euros a month will take a pension about 700 euros per month.

Those who receive 1,500 euros per month, on the other hand, with a replacement rate of 70% will be able to receive approximately 1,050 euros, while with a rate of 60% the pension will be 900 euros per month. As already mentioned, however, these are only theoretical amounts which, in some cases, could be even lower.