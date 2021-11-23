Pensions 2022, amounts towards the increase: the new figures

The amounts of pensions in 2022 go towards the increase. There could also be important news regarding the sums already paid

In 2022, the amounts of pensions they could increase, but everything will be conditioned by what the Budget Law. So everything is still to be decided and the choice will be entrusted to Parliament, through the year-end maneuver. On the subject of revision of the contribution system, however, the question is postponed to 2023.

In fact, there could also be big news regarding the sums already paid. Important decisions will be made on two different fronts. The first will concern the tax reform which this time should also affect pensioners. While the second has to do with the revaluation of pensions scheduled for January 1, 2022.

Parliament will have to decide how to spend the 8 billion euro allocated by the Budget Law for the revision of the tax system.

Pensions 2022, how much the increase could amount

The IRPEF cut will allow for an increase in pensions, with an average increase of € 126.00 per year. In any case, it is necessary to understand which ones personal income tax rates will be cut. In fact, in the event that the subject of the reduction will be the only rate of 38% there will be benefits only for those who pass a income of € 28,000. We would therefore speak of a very limited number of retirees.

Another important news that will be discussed in Parliament is that which pertains to revaluation of pensions depending on the inflation trend. For 1 January 2022, in fact, the return of a three-band mechanism is expected, the current one, on the other hand, is divided into six. For the moment the Budget Law 2022 it does not foresee any news in this sense, it will therefore be necessary to wait to understand how much pensions will actually increase.