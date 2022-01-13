Pensions 2022, the new interest rates for the assignment of the fifth

With the decree n. 100756 of 28 December 2021, the Ministry of Economy and Finance – Department of the Treasury – indicated the average effective global rates (TEGM) applied by banks and financial intermediaries, recorded by the Bank of Italy and in force for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022. The new interest rates, as communicated by INPS in circular letter no. 95 of 10 January 2022, will also concern the loans to be extinguished upon assignment of one-fifth of the salary and pension.

Sale of the fifth pension: the new 2022 interest rates

In 2022, in relation to the aforementioned period (i.e. from 1 January to 31 March), anyone interested in applying for a loan or a loan by transferring the pension share will have to take into account the new interest rates confirmed by INPS and Mef.

Specifically, the values ​​that will be applied will be the following:

average rates equal to 10.97% and usury rates equal to 17.7125% in terms of amounts up to 15 thousand euros ;

; average rates equal to 7.08% and usury rates equal to 12.8500% in terms of amounts over 15 thousand euros.

Pensions, how the new salary-backed loan rates change by age group and loan amount

The new interest rates for the salary-backed loan will consequently also have an effect on the APR threshold rates, to be used for loans that can be extinguished by banks and financial intermediaries under an agreement with the retirees.

Specifically, these are values ​​that take into account the age groups and the amount requested on loan, and which in 2022 will vary, for amounts not exceeding 15 thousand euros:

up to 59 years of 8.21%;

from 60 to 64 years of 9.01%;

from 65 to 69 years of 9.81%;

from 70 to 74 years of 10.51%;

from 75 to 79 years of age by 11.31%;

from 79 years to rise by 17.7125%.

For the amounts exceeding 15 thousand eurosinstead, they will vary:

up to 59 years of 6.11%;

from 60 to 64 years of 6.91%;

from 65 to 69 years of 7.71%;

from 70 to 74 years of 8.41%;

from 75 to 79 years of 9.21%;

from 79 years to rise by 12.8500%.

The age groups include the birthday of the minimum age of the class, while the age must be understood as that accrued at the end of the amortization plan. In addition, the threshold rates for the “Over 79 years” age group coincide with the usury threshold rates referred to in the aforementioned decree.

Pensions, how the assignment of the fifth works

There assignment of the fifth of the pension it is a loan that the pensioner can obtain from a bank or from a financial intermediary, repayable through an automatic monthly debit that INPS makes on his pension. The charge cannot exceed one fifth of the monthly pension amount.

Can be requested by all pension holders, a exception from:

social allowances and pensions;

civil invalidity;

monthly allowances for assistance to pensioners due to disability;

income support checks (VOCRED, VOCOOP, VOESO, CRED27, COOP28);

allowances to the family unit;

pensions with joint ownership for the portion not pertaining to the subject requesting the transfer;

redundancy benefits pursuant to art. 4, paragraphs 1-7 ter, law 28 June 2012, n. ninety two;

Social EPA.

To obtain a loan with assignment of the fifth of the pension, the pensioner must first personally request, at any INPS office, the communication of transferability of the pension, a document indicating the maximum amount of the loan installment. This document must therefore be delivered to the bank or financial company with which the loan agreement will be stipulated. In the event that the pensioner contacts a company affiliated with the INPS, the transferability communication will be processed directly by the company through an electronic connection with the Institute and the interest rates applied to the loan agreement will be those established by the agreement.

The duration of the loan agreement cannot exceed ten years and insurance coverage for the risk of premature death of the holder of the service is mandatory. Once all the activities relating to the stipulation of the contract with the financial institution have been completed and upon notification, INPS pays the established amount, withholding it directly from the pension.

Since the pensioner can give up to one fifth of his pension, the installment depends on the amount of the pension itself. The transferable amount is calculated net of tax and social security deductions, safeguarding the minimum treatment established annually by the law for Compulsory General Insurance (AGO). For this reason, the minimum integrated pension benefits cannot be sold. In the case of holders of several transferable pensions of the same pension management, the calculation is made on the accumulation of pensions received.

Obviously, before setting the amortization plan on the pension, based on the duration and amount of the installment agreed in the contract, INPS verifies that all conditions are met to ensure all the necessary protections.