Pensions extension 2022, male and female workers between stumbles, possible falls

With the extension of pensions 2022, many workers and many workers risk being left with the match in hand. In particular, between stumbles and possible falls you risk with these two steps. That is, with those introduced on the one hand with the overcoming of Quota 100.

And on the other with the Woman Option measure. For which there is talk of an extension. But in an improper way, as the step has also been introduced for women’s retirement. Net of any changes to the financial maneuver of the Draghi government in the parliamentary process. In detail, the Italian Government, moreover in line with expectations, has decided for the extension of pensions 2022 to let Quota 100 lapse. the three-year experimental period which will end on 31 December 2021. As reported in this article.

Consequently, with the 2022 pension extension, Quota 102 will be replaced by Quota 100. In this regard, 38 years of compulsory social security contributions paid will always suffice. But the age requirement will rise from 62 to 64 years. So, whoever turns 62 or 63 years old in 2022 is seriously at risk stay with the match in hand.

For the extension of pensions 2022 of Italian governmentin fact, Quota 102 will have a duration of one year only. So, for 2023, there is no certainty of early retirement at 64. Indeed, Quota 103 could tick. Or even Quota 104. And in this case the personal data requirement would rise further from 64 to well 66 years of age.

From the step after Quota 100 to that of Option Woman, the retirement age for advances rises

The retirement age for advances also rises for the Female Option.

With the 2022 pension extension, in fact, the personal data requirement for female workers, like the Quota 102, rises by two years. That is, from next year they will be needed 61 years old for self-employed women.

AND 60 years for employees. With the personal data requirement, however, to be accrued within the current year. As is the requirement of seniority in contributions which remains unchanged at 35 years of compulsory social security contributions paid.