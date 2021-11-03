Pensions, flexibility pays off. Away at 63 with a cut check – Chronicle

The pension game is far from closed with Quota 102 and Ape social extended. The first news to come could concern the restoration of the female option in the current version at 58-59 years instead of 60-61 as required by the draft budget law approved by the government a few days ago. But the incentives to find, in the remaining two months, a more structural and medium-term solution for the after Quota 100 are equally relevant: and in this case the so-called All Option or Nannicini Option (named after the senator of the Democratic Party) could become a reality. which, for years, has been proposing it): flexible exit for everyone from 63 years of age with the fully contributory calculation of the allowance. But…

But let’s start with the most immediate possibility on the horizon. In essence, all parties are asking for the Female Option to return to the current formulation, which provides for the possibility of leaving work with 35 years of contributions and 58 years of age (if employed) or 59 (if self-employed). In the front row the Lega (which yesterday re-launched the thesis with the Undersecretary for Labor, Tiziana Nisini), but also the grillini (with the former Minister Nunzia Catalfo who hypothesizes an amendment in parliament, if the government does not change its initiative).

And they are no less in the Democratic Party. Also because, on balance, the Woman Option costs in terms of cash but not in structural terms: the fully contributory calculation of the check, in fact, involves a 25-30% cut on the amount. For this reason, within the same executive there are those who push to extend the formula to everyone as a general and in some way structural flexibility solution. All the more so because it would make it possible to definitively overcome the quota mechanism, which is highly discriminatory for women and young people.

In this direction the Mario Draghi’s words on “return to contributory”. And, from this point of view, Nannicini’s proposal on flexible exit from 63 years onwards with a minimum of 20 years of contributions could be useful, but with the full contribution calculation of the check in the name of the solution “whoever wants flexibility, if it pays for it. ” All this accompanied, in the case of women, by a gradual transition from 58-59 years of the female option to 63 of the new formula. The union, moreover, could accept the mechanism because, in reality, already today the contribution calculation concerns all those who started working from 1996 onwards, while even those of the previous classes or have the salary only for the years prior to 1995 (those who had less than 18 years of activity in that year) or, in about 300 thousand in all, they have it up to 2011.

How to say: recalculation hurts less and less. At that point, the reform, on the basis of Nannicini’s overall project, could also permanently resolve two other problems: that of fragile workers, with the stabilization of the social Ape for the categories of the burdensome, the unemployed, the disabled and those who assist the disabled. And that of young people with precarious or discontinuous careers: with the provision of a minimum pension, the so-called guarantee pension, for those who do not reach it. In short, the structural package exists. And, if there is political will, it could become the medium-term solution that protects against spot interventions year by year.

