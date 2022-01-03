Pensions in 2022: this is how the allowances increase

2022 will be a decidedly delicate year as far as the issue is concerned pensions, also due to the fact that the definition of those announced meeting tables is still awaited in which any changes to be made to the Fornero law should be determined. In fact, if no action was taken in any way, the only ways to leave the world of work from next year would remain those still in force since 2012, namely 67 years of age for old age or 42 years and 10 months of contributions for the ‘anitcipata (41 years and 10 months for women).

Equalization

Italian pension allowances will be revalued with an adjustment to the cost of living. There is talk of a + 1.7%, even if in the first 3 months of the current year there will be no more than + 1.6%, as already foreseen and anticipated by INPS. This should include the adjustment of the difference next spring.

The experience of the so-called “Letta bands” ends (climbs up to 7) to return to the three “Prodi groups“, more convenient for the tax authorities since they are not applied in a dry way to the entire check but follow a system very similar to that of the personal income tax. This means, as reported by Repubblica, 100% revaluation for checks up to 4 times the minimum, 2,062 euros, 90% for those between 4 and 5 times the minimum, therefore between 2,062 and 2,578 euros and 75% for those over 5 times the minimum, or above 2,578 euros. estimates an increase of 25 euros for pensions of 1,500 euros per month, 34 euros for those of 2 thousand euros, 42 for those of 2,500 euros, 48 ​​for those of 3 thousand, 55 for those of 3,500 and 61 for those of 4 thousand.

Irpef

Employees and self-employed workers as well as retirees should benefit from the IRPEF cut. According to the estimates of the Parliamentary Budget Office, 36% of the total allocated (ie 2.6 billion out of 7) will concern pensioners. However, it must be borne in mind that, as for the workers, so for the pensioners will be those who collect medium-high checks to save more. The peak is represented by 697 euros a year for pensions over 48 thousand euros.

Odds 102

Once the Quota 100 experience is over, the current year will be that of the so-called quota 102, which requires 64 years of age and 38 contributions. At the end of 2022, however, the end of this formula will also be decreed. Born with the sole purpose of filing down the staircase that would have been created after the torpedoing of Quota 100, Quota 102 will have as a test bench the period between the months of May and August, when the first releases will arrive after the opening of the ” windows “of 3 and 6 months provided for the achievement of the requirements by private and public employees.

Woman option

Also this measure, designed for dependent and self-employed women who have respectively reached 58 or 59 years of age in 2021 and accumulated 35 years of contributions, should end next year. The breadth of the “windows” provided (12 months for employees, 18 for the self-employed) should lead to the exit of those directly concerned from the world of work between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Approximately 17 thousand requests are assumed.

Social bee

Expanded to include 23 strenuous job categories, that measure was reconfirmed for 2022. Even if 21,500 requests are estimated, this enlargement should not be so decisive (we are talking about only 1,500 more workers). Not too many will benefit from the elimination of the three months between the end of the Naspi unemployment benefit and the start of Ape sociale (also in this case an estimated 1,500 workers). The planned decrease from 36 to 32 years in contributions for builders and potters will help only 300 workers to leave at 63.