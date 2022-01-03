Pensions, increases in 2022 are underway (up to 1.7%). All the calculations to be done

Pensions in 2022

January 4th is the day of the bank credit of the first pensions, those that will see the revaluation due to the increase in prices. In fact, from January, the annuity updates will be triggered, based on the increase in the cost of living. However, it must be said that there will be no significant increases. THEThe provisional inflation rate (the final accounts will be redone in January 2023), is contained in the decree of the Mef (Ministry of Economy and Finance) of November 17, published in the official gazette of November 26. The provision, as usual, definitively fixed the inflation adjustment rate of the pension payments paid in the year 2021 compared to 2020 and indicated, as a forecast, the adjustment to be applied from 1 January 2022. For 2021, pensions have not undergone any adjustments, while – validating the November 2020 forecast – the decree set the provisional revaluation rate to be applied from the first day of the new year at 1.7%. The increases are due to the need to compensate for the increase in prices.

The discussion on a possible organic reform of the matter, as requested by the social partners, has been postponed to spring, life goes on.

© Reproduction Reserved