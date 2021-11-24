Pensions, Ok to the restitution of sums unduly received net of withholding taxes









The return to INPS of unduly received pensions and / or social benefits relating to previous years is more favorable. Starting from January 1, 2020, taxpayers are required to return only the sums actually received, i.e. net of the tax levy, without having to recover the withholdings suffered by deducting them from the total income of the tax year in which the repetition occurs (as happened until today).

This was announced by INPS in the circular no. 174 of 22 November 2021 in which he illustrates the new regulations contained in article 150 of legislative decree no. 34/2020 converted with law n. 77/2020 (so-called Relaunch decree).

The law also provided for the recognition, to the withholding agent in lieu of reimbursement, of a tax credit equal to 30% of the net sums received to be used in offsetting without limits on the amount.

This legislation has recently also been subject to discipline by the Revenue Agency with circular letter no. 8 / E of 14 July 2021.

Restitution of sums unduly received

The novel has the objective of simplifying the procedures for repaying sums unduly paid relating to previous years, subject to withholding tax as an advance by the withholding agent. In essence, these are pensions and social benefits (e.g. social safety nets, Naspi, Dis-coll, Ape sociale) with the exclusion of benefits on which withholdings are not applied. because they are exempt from taxation (e.g. pensions and social allowances, civil invalidity benefits, family allowances, social increases, etc.).

Furthermore, the rule does not apply to the sums subject to tax withholding tax returned in the same year of payment.

The current criterion, as known, provides that the withholding agent is required to request the recipient to return undue sums – if subject to taxation in previous years – gross of withholding taxes, unless the taxpayer has the right to recover the withholdings suffered through the mechanism of deduction of charges from the total income of the tax year in which the repetition of the gross sum took place.

The now consolidated jurisprudential orientation foresees, instead, that the refund must concern only the sums actually received by the taxpayer as they have entered the actual availability of the recipient, ie net of the taxation effectively applied by the withholding agent.

With the legislative intervention under discussion, the sums to be repaid must be calculated net the withholding tax suffered, as well as the withholding taxes applied to title of additional income tax and no longer constitute a deductible charge for the taxpayer.

Calculation and identification of sums in case of partial repetition

If the undue relates to only one part of the total amount paid, INPS explains that, in the absence of a specific regulatory indication, to calculate the netization of the amounts to be repeated, the proportionality criterion (Circ. No. 8 / E / 2021 of the Revenue Agency) according to which “the substitute will be required to subtract from the gross amount that the taxpayer is required to pay, the portion of the withholdings made for IRPEF purposes, proportionally referable to the ‘undue”.

Let us assume the case in which the withholding agent in the year 2019 has paid approximately 28,000 euros, working with IRPEF withholdings for 6,960 euros. Then, in 2021 it requires the return of about a quarter of the total amount paid (28,000 * / 4) = 7,000 euros. To establish the net amount of the undue sum to be returned, the withholding agent will have to subtract a quarter from the total withholdings made in 2019 (6,960 euros). In the hypothesis highlighted, the value is approximately 1,740 euros (6,960 * 1/4). Therefore, the amount of the undue sums, net of the personal income tax, will be approximately 5,260 euros (7,000 -1,740).

Tax credit at 30%

In addition, a tax credit of 30% of the sums received. The credit arises in favor of the withholding agent (i.e. INPS) upon verification of the right to repayment of sums unduly received, regardless of the actual repayment of undue sums. It is in fact an autonomous right different from the credit towards the recipient whose inaction must not prejudice the recovery of the sums unduly paid to the tax authorities.

Return of sums unduly received and debit note

The new discipline, explains INPS, is applied starting from the amounts returned from 1 January 2020 with the exclusion, however, of the relations already “defined” as of May 19, 2020 date of entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020. By “defined” relationships we mean those attributable to the following cases:

a) the restitution of the undue sums has already taken place gross, or is established by judicial rulings with final res judicata for the restitution gross;

b) for the recovery of undue sums is in progress with an installment plan, with the calculation gross of the withholdings made at the time of disbursement, this is because the relationship between the parties was defined at the time of approval of the recovery;

c) the debit note with the start of the recovery, compensation or withdrawal procedures on the service, although the management processes have not yet been completed;

with the start of the recovery, compensation or withdrawal procedures on the service, although the management processes have not yet been completed; d) in the cases in which the payment of the undue payment by cash remittance is envisaged, the debit note has already been notified as of May 19, 2020 and the deadline of 30 days prescribed for the fulfillment has elapsed without the interested party has fulfilled.

For the purposes of notification, the date to be considered is that of delivery of the debit note to the recipient.

In these cases, INPS will proceed to request the return of the sums unduly received, gross of withholding taxes. Furthermore, the tax deductible charge is recognized, without making adjustments or recalculations of the amounts, pursuant to article 10, paragraph 1, letter d-bis), of the TUIR.

Documents: INPS Circular no. 174 of 22 November 2021