Pentagon accuses Moscow: fake video to justify Ukrainian invasion

“We have information that the Russians want to invade Ukraine on a pretext. One of the hypotheses is that they invent an attack by Kiev, with propaganda videos showing Ukrainian corpses and weapons supplied by the West ”. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said this on February 3, confirming the rumors published by the New York Times and the Washington Post about a Moscow plan to “fabricate” pretexts for its military action in Ukraine.

The aim would be to disseminate “propaganda videos” with “corpses” and images of alleged civilian victims caused precisely by the Ukrainian forces, armed by the West, to generate a strong emotional reaction that would justify an intervention by Moscow.

New chapter of tensions

The accusation made by the US further exacerbates the escalation of tensions with Russia. Only on February 2, US President Joe Biden had confirmed the mobilization of 3,000 soldiers in Eastern Europe, with 2,000 soldiers sent from scratch to the Continent and another 1,000 transferred from Germany to Romania. Moscow replied by speaking of a “destructive” move, intended to exacerbate the nervousness between Russia and Western countries. Meanwhile, Putin flew to Beijing for the inauguration of the Winter Olympics, on a mission devoted to strengthening the anti-American axis with Xi Jinping’s China. “We are two good friends – Putin said on the Chinese leader – With the same opinions on how to deal with the world’s problems”.

The crisis exploded with the deployment of about 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine, a move that raised the alarm of an imminent invasion of the country. The most feared precedent is that of Crimea, with the annexation of the Peninsula in 2014. The Kremlin has always rejected the accusations, claiming that they are “military exercises”. The US and NATO have rejected the justification and are calling for an escalation quickly, on pain of a sharper military intervention in the region. Attempts at dialogue have failed, amid mutual accusations of provocation and the desire to bury a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

New Putin-Macron telephone conversation

International diplomacies are working to seek mediation between the two, even if the road seems to be uphill. Also on February 3, the third telephone conversation in a week took place between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron. The news was reported by the Kremlin, quoted by Tass, according to which the Russian president and the French president had discussed the issues relating to the negotiations between Russia, the United States and NATO on the security guarantees required by Moscow and the Ukrainian crisis. Putin will soon also receive a visit from the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who intends to make Germany’s mediation weigh in the crisis with the US.