Pentagon alarm. The situation of Italy

Between a new space station and a new hypersonic missile, China is also strengthening its muscles with its nuclear arsenal set to triple in a few years. The alarm comes from the latest Pentagon report which has been learned in recent days.

From now on the figures – it goes without saying – are only indicative because the States tend to be quite reserved on the subject, including Italy which does not have its own nuclear warheads but also hosts those of the American ally in the bases of Aviano (Pordenone ) and Ghedi (Brescia) which can also be transported by aircraft from our Air Force such as the F35. It is precisely for these warheads that a gradual replacement from B61 to B61-12 equipped with satellite guidance is planned. These are a few dozen “pieces” whose maintenance is entrusted to Munss (Munitions Support Squadron) departments of the United States armed forces with Italian flying groups that periodically undergo tests to be enabled to use nuclear warheads. , which can also be used for missile batteries. For decades, until 1991, at least 26 of these warheads were also kept in the Rimini-Miramare “Giannetto Vassura” airport (“Federico Fellini” for the civil airport) ready to “arm” the F104s of the Quinto Stormo, with the boom tourism of the Romagna coast always accompanied by the discreet presence of this nuclear arsenal.

China triples its nuclear arsenal

Meanwhile, China could have at least a thousand nuclear warheads by 2030, with a huge expansion of its current arsenals. This is the estimate of the Pentagon report, which last year estimated that Beijing had between 200 and 300 warheads in its nuclear arsenal. The new estimates are contained in the annual report on China Military Power, reports the Politico website. The report stresses that the expansion of naval forces is also a source of concern, with the Chinese Navy now having an operational fleet of 360 ships, surpassing the US by 287. Also on this front, US military intelligence expects a strong expansion : by 2030 the Chinese operational fleet could reach 425 ships.

Up to a thousand titles in ten years in China? Many? Not exactly because of the figures of the restricted nuclear club, because even with the substantial increase, China will remain far apart from the great traditional US and Russian powers, bound by the Start Treaty which imposes mutual controls. Russia then boasts 6,850 warheads between active and “reserve” warheads, a distinction that is in fact very vague because it takes very little to make those in the second category operational. The United States follows with 6,450 warheads capable of being launched with hundreds of land and naval missiles and strategic bombers.

In Europe, in addition to the US newspapers, it is France and Great Britain that have “personal” nuclear deterrence forces, with Brexit posing some doubts in the NATO sphere. Close to China, the intentions of North Korea are also worrying, with the population starving it continues to invest in a nuclear program based – for now and as far as we know – on medium-range missiles. Finally, it should be remembered that forty years ago the nuclear warheads were between 60 thousand and 70 thousand.

The situation of the nuclear arsenals

States adhering to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT)

Russia 6,850, US 6,450, France 300, China 280, Great Britain, 215.

Non-adhering states

Pakistan 150, India 140, Israel 80, North Korea 20.

Paolo Ricci Bitti