Pentagon official claims several Russian soldiers are “surrendering without a fight” – Prensa Libre

The official assured that there are many reasons that caused this decision in several members of the Russian army, from the shortage of supplies such as fuel and military equipment, to the harsh resistance that the Ukrainian troops are putting up in the territory.

This Tuesday, March 1, a senior Pentagon official, who decided to remain anonymous in the face of the statements he gave to the international press, such as the New York Timeshas confirmed that several Russian soldiers have decided to surrender to the Ukrainian troops, especially in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev .

He even mentioned that several Russian soldiers have sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid conflict, opening holes in the fuel tanks so that the transports stop moving.

“Many of the Russian soldiers who have decided to surrender They are young people who do not have any kind of military training.for which they have expressed their cessation of combat by sabotaging their own team,” the official explained.

This has caused several convoys of vehicles that were destined for the city of Kiev have slowed down their operations in these last two days.

However, the official added that this slowing down of military vehicles towards Ukraine may also be the product of a reorganization and replanning of the battle plans by the Russian government.

The US has seen significant numbers of Russian troops surrendering in Ukraine, sometimes without a fight.

“A lot of these [Russian] soldiers are conscripts—never been in combat before. Some of them weren’t even told they were going to be in combat.” https://t.co/kp9PLTWLoR https://t.co/Qh2hfzlG7t — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) March 1, 2022

“They have a lot of power at their disposal,” the official assured, “more than 80% of Russia’s troops, more than 150 thousand soldiers are now on the borders of Ukraine”.

Another surprising aspect of Russian military tactics is the time they had to target various areas of Ukraine, a tactic the Pentagon official referred to as “risk aversion”.

For example, the Russian army deployed its military forces almost 40 miles from the city of Mariupol, located in eastern Ukraine, specifically around the Sea of ​​Azov. This had an interesting effect as the Russian troops had plenty of time to plan their invasion.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian forces, knowing the distance at which their enemy was, had more time to prepare, and could cause several Russian military groups to be unable to resist their resistance.