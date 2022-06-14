“People are very treacherous”: José Antonio Neme spoke of those who change to see JC Rodríguez

This Tuesday Jose Antonio Neme starred in a funny moment in the morning Mucho Gusto, when he referred to the people who change the channel to see their competition, led by the journalist Julio Cesar Rodriguez. What did he say?!

It was while the meteorologist michelle adam was delivering the weather report when the entertainers and panelists went wild! They began to dance the classics of Michael Jackson, leaving aside -for a moment- the detail of the temperatures that were recorded in Chile.

José Antonio Neme and company even saw videos of the Ecuadorian Michael Jackson, a teenager who sings just like the King of Pop and who is all the rage on the Internet.

After dancing several classics of the artist, they tried to continue with time. Even Roberto Saa confessed that his wife was upset, because he said that every time they went to give the weather report, they all ended up dancing.

And it was precisely in the middle of the dance that Jose Antonio Neme He launched his acid comment: “The people are really treacherous, they say ‘ayyy the matinees show thoroughbreds’, but one starts to dance and they go to look at Julius Caesar”.

The moment drew laughter for the honesty of the journalist who constantly surprises with his funny and sincere comments, and for easily mentioning his most direct competition, Contigo en la Mañana, hosted by Julio César Rodríguez and Monserrat Álvarez.

Messages from José Antonio Neme to Julius Caesar

It is not the first time that the driver of Pleased to meet you refers to JC Rodriguez. Last April, Neme sent the competition host a live message, telling him that if he called Michelle Adam for her radio show, he had to invite them all.

“My meteorologist, whom I love very much, just told me that yesterday you called her from the radio. I couldn’t call her from my radio show because she was talking to you, that’s why the phone rang busy, ”José Antonio started.

Julio Cesar Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Neme

Then he launched without a filter: “If you are going to use, to use, to ask Michelle Adam for cooperation, at least you invite us all to have a drink. A cupid. We are morning friends. We love you Julius Caesar. With respect”.

JC’s response was “Let’s put a date and time on this and we’ll do it. I cut myself conchesu…”. How are you?

