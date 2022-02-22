People buy less with the same money

Santo Domingo, DR.

The loss of purchasing power is a reality in the country. Neither wages nor productivity have been able to offset at least the family’s spending on basic food. Today, with the same salary as years ago when an egg cost RD$4 and was expensive and a pound of salami RD$75 and a plantain RD$5 or RD$10, you have to look twice as much to make a mangú.

In the colmado, near my house, says Josefina Morel, a neighbor from the province of Santo Domingo Este, she buys an egg for RD$8, a real “barahonero” banana for RD$20 and a pound of super special salami for RD$150.

“Say, that can no longer be a breakfast, but a normal meal”, explaining that due to the cost of the traditional dish of mangú with egg and salami, to which you can no longer put cheese, because it is very expensive.

Other typical Dominican dish is “rice with chicken”, and it is also hard to do it, because chicken is bought for RD$75 and RD$80 a pound, rice has gone up in price and “the best” is worth from RD$34 to RD$35 if it is the “super”, because in the grocery store the bag of a pound of Campo rice costs RD$45.

The pound, the cooking oil went up, the tomato paste, the green lemon and also the seasonings and even the vegetables. That’s not counting the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking, which used to last a month and now lasts less because now she has children and to fill the 50-pound tank you have to find around RD$2,000.

The poor family that “breakfast” with coffee and bread, chocolate with bread, boiled egg with bread, and dinner with spaghetti alone or a liter of soda with bread, also suffers. The water or sobado bread went up to two for RD$15 and is “softer”.

That breakfast with groceries (banana, green guineítos, yautia, yucca, mapuey or potato) is historysays Margot, another woman who is not so young and who remembers the times when in her house they had breakfast with groceries and cooked beef liver, pork sausage, fresh cheese or another accompaniment

According to Dominican tradition, the main dish is the “flag”, because it is colored with beef, pork or chicken, white rice and red beans, accompanied by avocado, fried ripe plantain and green salad (red tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, and beets).

A family with two children and a salary of RD$40,000 a month if the two earn RD$20,000 each. A bottle of water costs RD$80 and RD$90. Only in water they go around RD$1,300. In the electricity service from RD$2,500 to RD$3,000, the rental of housing RD$12,000 in a neighborhood of the capital and almost RD$3,000 in a fixed telephone with internet and RD$2,900 from the mobile of the two, to which are added more than RD$1,000 in the 50-pound tank of LPG, almost 500 ala CASSD and RD$25 to RD$50 per day for garbage collectors.

That is the Dominican Republic right now, says Margot, who improved her expenses with family remittances from Spain and will no longer have them because the situation there is also difficult due to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The testimonies of these housewives do not let lie. The figures of the behavior of inflation in the country, offered by the Central Bank, are of an increase outside the forecasts of the monetary authorities, given the impact of the oil price, the problem with maritime freight and other external factors.

The housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transportation groups sustained the weight of inflation in January of this year.

According to the Central Bank, interannual inflation is at 8.73% in the Dominican Republic. But, the monthly salary of “middle class” people is the same. In the Dominican Republic raising a salary is not an easy thing, here the increases in the minimum salary are discussed every two years and the conversations always drag on and when an agreement is reached, inflation has risen more, but also the cost of the basket is never completed basic dominican

At the end of 2021, the cost of the basic basket for quintile one, that is, the poorest Dominican families, went from RD$23,000 a month; the second group faced a cost of RD$30,913, the third of RD$36,669, the fourth of RD$42,717 and the fifth, which groups the families with the highest income, that is, the richest, of RD$66,000 per month.

But it turns out Since the poorest earn less, they dedicate all or almost their salary to food. The last tripartite agreement (Government, unions and companies) was in July 2021 and it was agreed that a worker from a large company would begin to collect RD$21,000 per month from January 1 of this year 2022.

For a 44-hour day, which in many cases extends to 50 or more, a worker from a medium-sized company in the non-sectorized private sector in the areas of industry, commerce and services would earn RD$19,250 from January 1 of the current year. .

A worker from a small business would earn RD$12,900 and from a microbusiness RD$11,900. Several regional rankings placed the country in the sixth with the lowest salary in the Latin American region, according to publications in management. eg, from Peru, in January of this year.

The latest data from the Social Security Treasury (TSS) indicate that 25.7% of wage earners contributors in the social security system in the private, public and decentralized sectors, earn more than RD$25,000 per month.

What is bought with the salary

Purchasing Power Parity (PPA) has to do with a person’s purchasing power with the salary they earn. That is, with how many pesos a good or service is bought, equivalent to one dollar.

That is why If an employee who today earns RD$21,000 in a large company, at a rate of RD$58 his salary would be equivalent to US$362.06 for a whole month.