‘People don’t even know 10% of what really happened'” | Listin Diario

More than a year after Shakira and Gerard Piqué made their separation public and the artist threw darts directly at his former partner in songs and interviews, now the former footballer has spoken little, but about the infamous situation that happened to him. I spoke. Mother of his children.

In an interview on Jordi Baste’s ‘RAC1’ programme, Piqué andHe said that whatever was said about him after his separation from Shakira did not affect him.

,If I had given importance to everything he said about me, I would have locked myself in my apartment or locked myself out of the bedroom. (land). He said, “The only way to avoid all this is to not give importance to what they say everywhere.”

In another part of the interview, the Spanish athlete mentioned his attitude towards the ongoing news about him in the media and expressed his indifference to the matter: “What people read is not the truth. “But I don’t have to go out every day denying things that aren’t real, I don’t care.”

Although the Barranquilla woman has publicly mentioned the end of her relationship with Piqué on several occasions, in interviews and through popular collaborations, the former Catalan football player has maintained a more reserved stance in his public statements on the matter. .

,I don’t want to talk about it and I won’t talk about everything we’ve experienced. “People don’t know even 10% of what really happened,” Piqué noted during the interview.

On the other hand, The singer has spoken openly about the breakup. one in In an interview with Billboard magazine, he explained how he went through this conflict.

,I’ve gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again., pain again. Now I am in survival stage. Like, just get your head out of the water. And this is a phase of contemplation. And this is a phase of very hard work and when I have time with my children, I really spend it with them,” said the Colombian.

Similarly, in her latest songs, the multi-award winning artiste has addressed her spectacular marital separation with the father of her two children, Milan (10) and Sasha (8).

As he did with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap with the song “Bizzrap Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, an insane single in which he fired shots left and right against Piqué and his then-boyfriend and now girlfriend, Clara Chia.