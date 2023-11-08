people don’t know the whole truth

Whereas Shakira He gives us a detailed discography with details about his love life, the other side of the coin remains on the sidelines. gerard piqué has visited the program RAC1 from Monday Of Jordi Bast To update us about his life. Well, specifically, about his projects as a businessman. Yes, the King’s League, Xavi’s role as coach and other football aspects that interest us little here.

The founders of Kosmos don’t give a single hint about what we all want to know, Singer’s separation, He is not planning to respond to any hints that Shakira has published in her songs so far. What’s more, it doesn’t matter to him. “You might think it’s laziness, I think, mentally, it’s a way to feel comfortable” He assured presenter and friend, Jordi Baste. During this conversation he made this very clear: zero importance Everything that people think about him and his life. He only cares what mom and dad think.

We all agree that the year 2022 will be a year that footballers will never forget. Neither its return nor, even more so, its separation. Or similarly, the person from Barranquilla will be in charge, breaking musical records in abundance because of the breakup. Given this philosophy of life, Baste asked him how he had managed press pressure -And not in relation to what was written about the Barcelona team-. Pique, emphatically assures: “If I cared about what was said about me, I would be locked in an apartment right now I would have gone for the sixth,, Even amidst laughter he assured that he compared this non-stepping to the level an amazing mind, which makes it seem like the paparazzi are not real. Last month, the footballer passed through the channel Spersito & Company Where he had already made it clear that in the last few years he does not give importance to what people think. He does what he feels is right, full stop. As Alaska would say, I am like this and will remain like this, i will never change,

Despite this working style In which the footballer lives, within his silence he has finally shown us a little glimpse of his version of himself. “Everything I’ve experienced People don’t know even 10%“But I don’t want it to be known, this is my life and I have lived it.”, It seems that with the session Weird Part of this little piece of Colombian women’s history. And what a part! After these words we can say that we are pointing towards Shakira’s lyrics. However, he has made it clear in his silence that Piqué is up to date with everything published and commented about this story. Of course, as he repeats throughout the interview, he doesn’t care, zero importance. pique “sweat” of everything and everyone,

We know the ex-center won’t throw himself into the music world to diss his ex-partner’s lyrics, or to express his own point of view. all the things Although everything doesn’t matter to him, it is true that this is the last stage of his career worthy of a novel And that’s how Jordi Baste proposed to her – between the lines. But no, Piqué assures that he does not write and the only time of the day when he lets his creativity emerge is on airplanes and in the shower. During the day he is busy leading Twitch with League of Kings. Honestly, it’s hard to believe. In short, the footballer’s statements are almost zero. “It’s part of the circus, it’s part of the show what people think about it, I don’t care”, A show that will definitely go on sold out in public opinion,