People en Español celebrates Las 25 Poderosas 2022: How to see?

People en Español brings back its Powerful Live conference, after two years of absence. The long-awaited event will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the city of Miami, under the motto “renew your life and continue to be successful.”





The 25 most powerful women of People en Español! | A New Day | Telemundo Official video of Telemundo Un Nuevo Día. Armando Correo tells us who are the 25 most powerful women of People en Español and we analyze the importance of this recognition. YouTube: youtube.com/unnuevodia Official page: Telemundo.com/UnNuevoDia Facebook Facebook.com/UnNuevoDia Twitter twitter.com/#!/UnNuevoDia SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/1ykCaDr Un Nuevo Día: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news and… 2018-03-15T16:40:26Z

To celebrate Women’s History Month, this event brings together different exponents of female empowerment, with the aim of educating and giving Latin women leadership tools to forge their path to success.





Interview with Zuleyka Rivera in 25 Powerful Live 2018 The actress, dancer and presenter tells us what her tattoo means, the #DuraChallenge phenomenon and how she balances her work life with her personal life. Zuleyka is one of the 25 powerful People en Español 2018. Host: Eliane Gallero Video: Matias J. Ocner Production: Esther medina 2018-03-18T20:17:12Z

Said event returns after being held virtually, this would be the ninth conference that brings back Hispanic celebrities who stand out in areas such as finance, wellness, leadership and business. They will share their success stories with the guests, accompanied by the community of Latina entrepreneurs and professionals.

Register here to participate in the conference

Which celebrities will participate?

Among the powerful Latina women who will participate in the event are the singers and artists: Ivy Queen, Aymée Nuviola and Emily Estefan; television personalities: Rashel Díaz and Carolina Sandoval; best-selling author Nely Galán; the makeup artist and founder of Alamar Cosmetics: Gabriela Trujillo and many more women committed to carrying a message of inclusion.





Powerful Virtual 2020 Welcome! This is the Powerful virtual panel of @People in Spanish. The 25 most powerful women share their advice with you. Enjoy! Subscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/Peoplees… PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL is the leading entertainment magazine in the United States with more than 6 million readers in each edition. Web portal: peopleenespanol.com Facebook:… 2020-09-19T18:00:10Z

“People en Español invites motivated and determined women to participate in this event to become leaders who forge a path to success,” said María Morales, executive digital editor of People en Español. “We hope to encourage and inspire generations of participants in each expert panel, creating an intimate experience to empower, support and celebrate each other’s achievements.”





The key to the success of Maria Celeste Arraras, People En Espanol’s 25 Most Powerful Women Maria Celeste Arraras is one of People En Espanol’s 25 Most Powerful Women 2019. She talks with us about her career and how to be successful. Reporter: Miliana Bohorquez Always the best radio programming 24 hours a day on @PangeaFM and @Pangea Plus. Download the new application for FREE and listen to us. 2019-04-18T17:49:39Z

The conference will be presented by the journalist Lourdes Stephen. This event is a meeting point for all those Latina businesswomen, community leaders, industry experts and celebrities who will touch on different topics to achieve change and thus share success stories.





People En Español’s 25 Most Powerful Women People En Español’s 25 Most Powerful Women 2012 Sizzle Reel 2012-04-12T15:48:22Z

Women will be the protagonists of this very special meeting, as every year, People en Español seeks to highlight the true essence of Latin women with a conversation that, through advice and testimonies, achieves empathy and female empowerment.

Day and date of the event

Powerful Live will take place next Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. the long-awaited event will take place both in person and virtually. Through PeopleEnEspañol.com you can find out all the details of the event.

People en Español highlights female empowerment

Through their past editions, successful women have shown that they are an example of self-improvement, leadership and entrepreneurship. Through the conferences, we seek to highlight content made for women who want to advance in their professional field.

Women like Adamari López, María Marín, Joy Huerta, Bianca Marroquin, Gloria Estefan, Chiquinquirá Delgado, among others, have been present at the conference organized by People en Español, which seeks to extol female power and strength.