People en Español honors the 25 “most powerful” Hispanics at a luncheon; Find out which one is Dominican

People en Español magazine recognized this Friday the 25 “most powerful” Hispanic women of 2022 at a lunch in Miami (Florida, USA) that included businesswomen, activists and celebrities and will continue at the highly anticipated Powerful LIVE conference ! of this Saturday.

Among the women honored by the magazine’s editors are Victoria Alonso, president of VFX (visual effects) productions at Marvel Studios; plastic surgeon Tania Medina, and Juliana Urtubey, National Teacher of the Year in the United States.

Also celebrated at the luncheon, which took place at the Biltmore Hotel in the city of Coral Gables (near Miami), were Marielis Ramos, a scientist and researcher, and Mónica Ramírez, an activist, author, and civil rights attorney.

“Today we celebrate our ninth annual Poderosas LIVE! weekend, where we honor pioneering Latina women who are overcoming obstacles and paving the way for Hispanic women in the professional field,” said María Morales, executive digital editor of People en Español.

The selection criteria for this list of 25 successful Hispanic women is not so much the success achieved by them as the fact that, already at the “top of their mission with sacrifice and preparation”, then, these women “reach out to others ” on their way and help improve the world, Morales told Efe.

The axis of the event, which returns in person to Miami after the pandemic, is the conference Powerful Live! Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, in which successful Latinas will share their “stories of overcoming, inspiring stories for other women about how they made their way,” Morales said.

Among the “powerful” Hispanics who participated as guests in today’s event were the Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola, the makeup artist and founder of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriela Trujillo, or television personalities such as the Dominican Francisca Lachapel and the Venezuelan Carolina Sandoval and the journalist Karina Banda.

The selection of these 25 “powerful” women, in Morales’ opinion, reflects that “although there is still a long way to go (in the empowerment of women)”, “they tell us personal stories of overcoming” with “sacrifice, courage”.

The message conveyed by the stories of these Latina women, she adds, is that “preparation, education and access to opportunities are key.”

The host of the conference will be the journalist and television presenter Lourdes Stephen, who will moderate a series of panels with Latina businesswomen, experts in the industrial sector and celebrities.

Among the discussion panels are those entitled “Provoking change”, “Emerging stars (about women who accept career changes and build their own path to success), Generational Wealth” or “Don’t let stress get in the way of your way”.

People en Español, which publishes nine issues a year, was launched in 1966 as a special edition and today has become the best-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States.