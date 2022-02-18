People from 18 to 29 years old will receive doses from February 21 – El Financiero

The Government of Mexico City reported this Friday that the application of booster doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 will continue. In the list follow the people who are between 18 and 29 years old.

The ‘centennial’ population will begin to receive booster doses starting next Monday, February 21, said Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation. The application will be for people from all municipalities.

The capital government estimates to conclude the vaccination of this population sector for Saturday, February 29.

Clark added that centennials will receive messages confirming their appointment starting on Saturday, February 19, where they will be able to check the day, time and location that corresponds to them.

People ages 18 to 29 will be able to get a new dose starting Monday. (YouTube GobCDMX)

In order to receive the booster dose, people will have to have completed their vaccination schedule before October 29, 2021, indicates the capital government.

Vaccination locations for centennials

The headquarters where you can go are the following: