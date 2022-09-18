People, health and well-being are key in the new work environment | Productivity

Do you want to know how NFON helps in digital transformation processes? read his blog







Together with Statista Q, NFON has produced the study ‘Wellbeing and working from home 22’, which addresses the many stressors and disorders associated with working from home, job change ambitions and trends towards self-medication. According to Christian Montag, Professor of Molecular Psychology and director of the study, “The results paint a somewhat worrying picture of working from home. In psychology, we know that a new work environment, as well as new work circumstances, can cause stress. The ‘Well-being and work from home 22’ Report shows that we have to face a new reality: caring for the well-being and life satisfaction of people who work from home must be the focus of attention.The home office is becoming the new home, needs constant attention and care so that the new working model in Europe does not have to go to therapy”.

Changes imposed by the new model

Asked about what has changed since working from home, 28% of those surveyed in European countries say that the amount of work that needs to be done has increased, and for 25.2% the working hours have also. At the same time, 36% say they have achieved a better work-life balance and more time with family and friends. This is what Christian Montag calls the work-from-home paradox: “People can work more and have more free time. The elimination of long commutes and generally more flexible hours throughout the day can mean that, if the organization is good, more time is available. Personalized work schedules, digital literacy and other well-being factors can also be the cause.”

Stress has many causes. Among others, eating at home (8.7%), a poor Internet connection (17.2%) and constant accessibility (19.7%) were mentioned as stress factors. On the other hand, the lack of social contact with colleagues is a stress factor for 35.3% and the absence of separation between private and professional life for 30.3%. On the contrary, there are fewer who indicate environmental noise (15.9%) and poor remuneration (9.3%) as stress factors.

Debates about burnout in the digital age or techno-stress are becoming more important. In fact, the global sample indicates that 20.5% suffer from technostress, for example, due to technical deficiencies such as defective routers, inadequate equipment, battery problems, etc. Technostress at home shows up for nearly one in five study participants.

Working from home is also changing the mindset of optimizing not only one’s physical and mental health and wellness with over-the-counter supplements, but also increasing the ability to focus and promoting relaxation. 34.4% of those surveyed say they have taken over-the-counter supplements to improve their well-being since the start of the pandemic, 18.2% to increase concentration and 13.4% to recover. The use of legal hemp products (eg CBD oil) to increase wellness has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic (43.3% since the start of the pandemic). Also the consumption of melatonin: from 38% to 62.6%.

In order to delve into the well-being of the respondents, they were also asked about the place where they work at home. According to the survey, 12.1% have moved their work space to the bedroom, 31.8% have a private office and 35.7% work from the living room. 1.2% of the participants declare that they permanently work in the toilet, the bathroom, or on the balcony.

Looking to the future, 21.7% of those surveyed affirm that they have already planned their resignation due to their experiences during the pandemic and to work from home, and 9.9% have already left their job. Some of the reasons why they have left their job are, for example, the lack of opportunities to fulfill themselves professionally (34.2%), lower pay (30.1%) and permanent accessibility (16.6%) .

Employees also plan other changes so that their well-being and their work are in harmony. For example, 33% want to achieve a clearer separation between private and professional life, and 20.9% want to adopt more training initiatives. In addition, there is a certain tendency to work during vacations and/or while sick.

“With the ‘Well-being and work from home 22 Report’, we, as providers of technologies aimed at facilitating, speeding up and making teleworking more efficient, want to record and better understand the weak points of employees in this new work model”, explains Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON AG. “We are learning that European companies must pay much more attention to the quality of the work environment: people, health and well-being are very important in this regard. The ‘new job’ is still in its infancy and we employers are the what else we can influence to make hybrid working models right for people and businesses.”

Advantages of unified communications

