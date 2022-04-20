Health

“People in Shanghai are fed up, they say this is the confinement of death”: the testimony of a Colombian locked up in a covid center in China

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 21 6 minutes read

  • Norberto Paredes @norbertparedes
  • BBC News World

Yurley Benitez

image source, Yurley Benitez

Caption,

Yurley Benitez.

Yurley has been in China for four years and almost half of them have been spent under restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

But she affirms that she had “never” experienced a situation like the current one: the last confinement has been “the worst” of all, for her.

Early Monday morning, Chinese police knocked on the door of his apartment in downtown Shanghai while he was sleeping.

She was then transferred to a quarantine center, where the 27-year-old Colombian she still remains locked up, desperate and with growing frustration.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 21 6 minutes read

Related Articles

“Spent money on weapons, find them for health” [VIDEO] – Targatocn.it

9 mins ago

Covid: medical associations ask for a debate on the role of the Order

21 mins ago

To reduce the risk of cancer, it is necessary to eliminate from the diet or reduce the consumption of this type of food

33 mins ago

The 200 years of the Academy of Medicine

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button