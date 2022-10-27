Entertainment

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

We start our People week with the resolution of this afternoon’s enigma, not the satellite calls functionality of the iPhone 14, but the contents of the pink pocket of Jason Momoa in the SEE Season 3 Premiere. And yes, it was indeed an iPhone case of the most beautiful effect

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Otherwise the selfie of the day goes to Alyssa Lynch (well it’s rather his iPhone that took a selfie)

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Far from her stage outfits Harry Styles would be almost incognito. Note that he protects his iPhone well with a glass and a case!

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

For a few people on the balcony (it’s Friday…) on the side of Gabrielle Epstein

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

On their side, Justin and Hailey Bieber took advantage of the beautiful season to go to a birthday party

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Otherwise Emma Watson plays it Dolce Vita in Venice

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Eiza Gonzales in LA (Beverly Hills)

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Julianne Moore try to get after-sales service because his box is down…

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Sarah Michelle Gellar wander around Santa Monica

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

We end as often with Emily

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

Finally, for our RockChallenge, we go back to a battle of bass players with two legends (250 million albums sold on these two photos all the same), with on one side the selfie of Nikki Sixx and on the other a Kiss concert (with Gene Simmons to whom we wish a very happy birthday – 73 years since yesterday)

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

People: Jason Momoa, Emma Watson, Julianne Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kiss

The editor recommends:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Learn about the difficult life of Mila Kunis before succeeding as an actress » DUPLOS

3 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian will have sole custody of her baby boy?

4 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: The true inspiration that Shonda Rhimes had to create the series

14 mins ago

Met Gala 2022: Nicki Minaj on the verge of the accident of…

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button