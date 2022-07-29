Entertainment

People: Jennifer and Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon, Shawn Mendes & Steve Harris

Immediately after their marriage, Jennifer and Ben Affleck flew away for their honeymoon in Paris! And, like any tourist, they strolled through the capital’s unmissable spots: the luxury stores, the banks of the Seine, the Louvre, while resting at the Hôtel Crillon.

Reese Witherspoon -which is very present on AppleTV+- tries to match her iPhone case to her outfit.

For its 30 years, Selena Gomez prefers a little white dress to go party with Taylor Swift

Richard Madden -far from Game of Thrones, Bodyguard or Ethernals- does not hesitate to take a selfie with his fans at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky adopt the essential accessory for young parents, dark glasses to hide dark circles!

iPhone parade at Fendi with Winnie Harlow, Lashana Lynch and Hye Kyo Song

Some prefer yellow, like Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes (both of whom are models for Victoria’s Secret if you were wondering).

Shawn Mendes wonders which session of Apple Fitness+ will he choose…

Kaia Gerber left in the shade on the side of New York

For our Rock Challenge, we strike a blow: Team Iron Maiden (with Steve Harris who never loses an opportunity to kick a ball) or Team Kiss (with Gene Simmons who never misses an opportunity to put on make-up)

