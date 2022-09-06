Entertainment

People. Justin Bieber, who suffers from paralysis in the face, cancels his concerts again

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Justin Bieber, who revealed that he suffered from partial paralysis of his face, said on Tuesday that he was once again interrupting his world concert tour.

In early June, the 28-year-old Canadian singer announced on Instagram that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder paralyzing one side of the face and caused by a reactivation of the chicken pox or shingles virus. The artist then interrupted his “Justice World Tour” for several weeks before resuming the stage in Europe and recently at the big Rock in Rio festival in Brazil.

“This weekend I gave everything for the Brazilians (but) when I left the stage I was exhausted and I realized that my health had to be a priority,” he wrote on his Instagram account. . “So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for the moment (…) It’s going to be fine but I need to rest to feel better”, continued the singer of “Peaches”, without giving a date. resumption for his concerts which were to be held until next March.

The tour may never resume

His “Justice World Tour” was abruptly interrupted in June in New York and several concerts had been canceled in the United States and Canada. Justin Bieber’s tour, which may never resume, had already been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Canadian had been named in eight categories at the last Grammy Awards in April, but without winning any awards. He received two throughout his career.

In addition to facial nerve palsy, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (discovered by an American neurologist of the same name in 1907) causes a skin rash affecting the ear or mouth.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax go for a walk after recording a movie in which they both participate

5 hours ago

United States: LeBron James and Drake sued by a 79-year-old man

5 hours ago

Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor’ reveals why he stopped eating meat for scenes with Natalie Portman

5 hours ago

Florence Pugh and the movies you can’t miss after seeing her shine at the Venice Festival

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button