People. Justin Bieber, who suffers from paralysis in the face, cancels his concerts again

Justin Bieber, who revealed that he suffered from partial paralysis of his face, said on Tuesday that he was once again interrupting his world concert tour.

In early June, the 28-year-old Canadian singer announced on Instagram that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder paralyzing one side of the face and caused by a reactivation of the chicken pox or shingles virus. The artist then interrupted his “Justice World Tour” for several weeks before resuming the stage in Europe and recently at the big Rock in Rio festival in Brazil.

“This weekend I gave everything for the Brazilians (but) when I left the stage I was exhausted and I realized that my health had to be a priority,” he wrote on his Instagram account. . “So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for the moment (…) It’s going to be fine but I need to rest to feel better”, continued the singer of “Peaches”, without giving a date. resumption for his concerts which were to be held until next March.

The tour may never resume

His “Justice World Tour” was abruptly interrupted in June in New York and several concerts had been canceled in the United States and Canada. Justin Bieber’s tour, which may never resume, had already been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Canadian had been named in eight categories at the last Grammy Awards in April, but without winning any awards. He received two throughout his career.