People: Justin Bieber’s state of health is worrying

Justin Bieber was forced to cut short his emergency vacation and return to Los Angeles on Monday June 27.

Emergency return

On the US media story TMZthe magazine Closer notes that the state of health of justin bieber worry. The singer was forced to cut his vacation short with Hailey Baldwin on a private island Bahamian to return urgently to Los Angeles Monday, June 27.

He was seen disembarking from a private jet with his wife. The couple had dinner at a restaurant in west hollywood before returning home.

Ramsay’s Syndrome

justin bieber recently announced the cancellation of his concerts on his world tour due to his state of health. He revealed to have the syndrome of Ramsay Hunt, a rare neurological disease that is a complication of shingles.

Typically, it occurs when a flare-up hits the facial nerve near an ear. The syndrome can lead to facial paralysis, as was the case for the singer who is currently receiving the best medical care. Sure enough, he seems optimistic about his recovery so he can reunite with his overseas audience.

A very unusual case

Dr. Kashif Pirzadaan emergency doctor, spoke about this syndrome on the site Canadian News. According to him, he is “very unusual“that a person of the age of justin bieber be affected by this disease. “Usually it affects people with compromised immune systems and the elderly“, he pointed out, thus raising concerns about the state of health of the artist.

However, this medical professional has assured that the majority of people with this disease recover completely.

> See our section people