People. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach an agreement for their divorce

The scandal trial will (probably) not take place. According to Associated Press, the lawyers of Kim Kardashian and Ye (new name of Kanye West) have managed to find an agreement for the divorce of the star couple. This avoids a trial, scheduled for December 14.

Documents have been sent by the lawyers to the court so that a judge validates this agreement. If so, the trial will not take place.

Among the stipulations is in particular the amount of alimony: Kim Kardashian will receive 200,000 dollars (193,325 euros) per month from Kanye West for the children. But she won’t get spousal support.

The parents agreed to joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The costs for their education (even university) and their security services (bodyguards among others) will be shared equally.

A negotiation despite a prenuptial agreement

If the couple had a prenuptial agreement, including their real estate, the agreement indicates that each will have to pay their own debts.

A judge had already declared Ye and Kim Kardashian “officially single” in March, sealing the separation after eight years of marriage. But child custody and property issues were problematic.

Since then, Ye has changed lawyers twice. Among his demands, the right to question “under oath any new husband of Kim Kardashian”, a condition rejected by the judge.

The couple had formed in 2012, after several years of friendship. Their first daughter, West, was born in 2013. A lavish wedding took place in 2014 in Italy. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West has been at the heart of several scandals in recent months, including anti-Semitism and “inappropriate behavior”.