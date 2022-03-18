People like Larcamón direct Puebla, but not America: Adrián Chávez

Midtime Editorial

Do not have what it takes to set foot in Coapa? Very harsh words from an American legend against Nicolás Larcamónthe Liga MX sensation coach who sounds more insistent as the weeks go by to be the next in charge of the azulcremas reins, but who does not seem to be very convinced of a guy who knows the Americanist DNA perfectly.

We refer to Adrian Chavezgoalkeeper for the Eagles between the 1980s and 1990s, who considered that Larcamón “is a coach for a club like Puebla” and even dared to predict a disaster if they name the young Argentine as the next strategist, because sees it as a case similar to that of Santiago Solariwho was fired in this Clausura 2022.

“It would be a mistake to name him (Larcamón in America) because the same thing would happen with Solari. It is not the same to lead Puebla, which is a team that can be led by people like himyoung people, with due respect,” the former goalkeeper told the newspaper Record.

His argument continued with the fact that in the Strip there is not even remotely the pressure that in the Eagles and openly accused that there are interests of promoters to promote the young helmsman as the next for the capital.

“This team has no pressure, it doesn’t have the press, it doesn’t have the people, it doesn’t have everyone on top of it. America is something else, those of us who have been here we know what America is and not just anyone can lead it“, he declared.

“I tell you that for me they are the promoters (those who want to put Larcamón in America) as always, there is something there,” he added.

America would already have the offer for Larcamón

In his daily column for Halftime, Miguel Arizpe reported that the Coapa club “will do everything financially possible to hire Nicolás Larcamón” and this would be paying the termination clause that Puebla put in his most recent contract.

