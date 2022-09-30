News

“People look for their boats in the streets”: how the Fort Myers tributary was washed away by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers is a city in chaos.

Hurricane Ian swept through this city inhabited largely by wealthy Americans and recreational boaters on Wednesday.

Many of them Today they look for their yachts in the streetsbefore impeccable and now devastated since the sea violently entered the city together with the winds of more than 240 km/h of the category 4 cyclone.

So far, in the entire affected area of ​​​​Florida there are talk of ten deaths, but it is feared that the number will increase.

