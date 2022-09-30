“People look for their boats in the streets”: how the Fort Myers tributary was washed away by Hurricane Ian

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

Special Envoy to Fort Myers

3 hours

image source, Getty Images

Fort Myers is a city in chaos.

Hurricane Ian swept through this city inhabited largely by wealthy Americans and recreational boaters on Wednesday.

Many of them Today they look for their yachts in the streetsbefore impeccable and now devastated since the sea violently entered the city together with the winds of more than 240 km/h of the category 4 cyclone.

So far, in the entire affected area of ​​​​Florida there are talk of ten deaths, but it is feared that the number will increase.

image source, Getty Images

In Fort Myers, the water level reached 10 feet, causing a massive flood that dragged inshore all kinds of objectsvegetation, street furniture, vehicles and even marine animals.

In addition to stranded recreational boats, on the avenues of Fort Myers today you can see overturned vehicles, uprooted palm trees and large puddles with the occasional trapped fish.

image source, Atahualpa Amerise, BBC Caption, Images like this attest to the virulence of the hurricane in Fort Myers.

Many traffic lights are knocked down and the ones that are still standing are not working, since there is no electricity for several kilometers around.

And the stores, supermarkets, gas stations and restaurants that have not been destroyed are closed.

The inhabitants of Fort Myers assure that they have never experienced anything like it and the Lee County sheriff, to which the city belongs, believes that there may be “hundreds of fatalities”.

BBC Mundo spoke with some residents of this city plunged into chaos by the cyclone.

Kyle and his house of 1.2 million

image source, Ronald Avila, BBC Caption, Kyle Doyan had just opened his house.

“There are fish swimming through the streets and probably in my pool too. Take advantage and grab some,” says 42-year-old real estate investor Kyle Doyan.

It is his only note of humor between lamentations for the numerous losses that the hurricane has caused him .

Kyle moved in with his wife just a month ago to the Fort Myers Yacht Club, one of the most select neighborhoods in the city and also one of the hardest hit by Ian.

Caption, This left an area of ​​the port near the Yacht Club.

His brand-new house, for which he paid $1.2 million, is swamped with mud, the fences that delimit his garden destroyed, the mailbox missing and the pool overflowing with brown water under a battered mesh frame.

“All my furniture and appliances were new, and now almost everything we have is in the trash.”

Ensures that the water coming from the ocean reached over a meter in height inside your house.

At least, he breathes a sigh of relief, his yacht is safe.

To view this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser Video Title, Hurricane Ian: this is how Florida was left after the devastating passage of the cyclone

“Luckily we had it well tied up. We don’t know if there’s any damage but at least it’s here. My neighbor is still looking for his. It must be somewhere on the streets of the city. It’s crazy.”

While waiting for the insurance damage assessment, “for now I’m going to try to clean up the land a bit and help the neighbors,” he says resignedly.

“I got a generator, so at least I can have some electricity and keep food in the fridge to eat these days.”

Ryan and his cat

image source, Atahualpa Amerise, BBC Caption, Ryan Shean will try to rebuild his roof.

The luxurious houses of the Club Náutico contrast with the modest housing complexes of the urban center where people with fewer resources live.

At the foot of one of them, under two levels of rows of apartments, four neighbors smoke and comment on the damage suffered.

Ryan Shean, a 37-year-old carpenter and musician who has lived in Cape Coral since 2011, points to some planks of wood scattered on the ground next to the building.

“that was my roof“, he tells BBC Mundo.

We entered his home, an old 40 m2 apartment with the roof partially detached.

Nothing is in what seems to be its place and a jumble of clothing, belongings, furniture and instruments makes it difficult to pass.

A cat meows, still frightened, according to Shean, by the impact of the storm.

“A part of the roof of my house was blown off. The wind and rain entered my apartment. the insulating part and the the ceiling they fell on my bed“, remember.

“And everything that was on my balcony disappeared, from the tables and chairs to the gap with my neighbor’s balcony.”

We asked him if he ever feared for his life.

He puffs out his chest and replies: “no, because I was a lifeguard and I’m prepared for this type of situation”.

Jacqueline and her family

image source, Ronald Avila, BBC Caption, Jacqueline lost much of her belongings.

Some 22 miles from Fort Myers, in Lee County itself, we found Jacqueline, a Guatemalan 30 years old who emigrated here three years ago.

Jacqueline lives in a prefabricated house of about 35 square meters with a kitchen, bathroom and a room where she, her brother-in-law and two nephews sleep.

With the money they earn cleaning land in the area, little by little they were furnishing the house.

But on Wednesday Ian also sent them a piece of the sea.

“Everything here was flooded last night. The water reached us up to here,” he testifies, pointing mud marks on the wall at your waist.

Jacqueline regrets that the hurricane has spoiled what she worked so hard to achieve: “The television, the microwave, the refrigerator, things that we use every day, everything”

“do youor more valuable that we lost? Nour beds“, it states.

image source, Ronald Avila, BBC Caption, Jacqueline and her four relatives sleep in this single room.

“We don’t have social security, so we can not claim anything“, he explains to BBC World.

And what will they do then?, we ask him.

“Work, work and keep working, and keep building our belongings, our things again.”