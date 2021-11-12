People magazine has elected Paul Rudd Sexiest Man Alive 2021

The usual award that People magazine gives each year to the sexiest man in the world, this year went to Paul Rudd, American actor, screenwriter, film producer and comedian. The 52-year-old learned the news with a little surprise and a lot of irony: “I’ll go immediately to prepare the business cards”, he joked, “I am perfectly aware that when people read my name they will say: What?!?! ‘” And in the meantime, shut up, Marvel’s Ant-Man outclassed opponents of the caliber of Chris Evans, and even he doesn’t believe it: “There are so many people who should receive this honor before me “. Perhaps it is precisely his humility that increases the charm that earned him the victory. Before him, other Marvel superheroes had received the same award: Chris Hemsworth in 2014 to Ryan Reynolds in 2010.

Paul Rudd lives with his wife and two children aged 17 and 12, and was with them when he received the news: “I found out via email and she was the only one I told right away. At first she was amazed and amused, but then she commented ‘Well, they saw it right’. She probably lied, but she was very sweet, I have to admit. After all, what else could he have said? ”. Finally, he made fun of two beautiful colleagues that he now feels like his equals: “Now, finally, I will be invited to some of those fantastic dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B Jordan. After all, I see myself at yacht parties, indeed, I hope to hang out on yachts more and more! “.