People Magazine Named Him The Sexiest Man Alive, But Does Anyone Care?

Welcome to Pop Tart, our regular rundown of what’s trending in the world of pop culture — from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Every year since 1985, a celebrity has had the privilege of accepting one of humanity’s most prestigious awards: People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

This winner of the Sexiest Man, Alive, is none other than Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, nicknamed ‘McDreamy’. She hasn’t been on that show since 2015, but apparently, a sexy face can never be forgotten.

Now, Dempsey has posed for a People cover photo shoot, hoping to generate enough press so that people will forget that her last two movies were flops, and she very modestly celebrated her win by saying, “I’ve always been the bride. I have been a friend of.

It all seems so simple, so why do we still care about which celebrity guy is our hottest?

Wait, what’s wrong with the sexy list?

Look, it would be a big mistake for me to pretend that attraction doesn’t matter when keeping an eye on a potential partner, or keep a ranked list of their hottest hook-ups in the Notes app on their phone (no? Just I?).

Examining People’s 38-year-long rankings, many of the names on the list seem to have grown with the magazine itself – the likes of Harry Hamlin, John F. Kennedy Jr. and a badly aging Mel Gibson appeared on the cover in the ’80s. ,

In the ’90s, the likes of Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt took the crown, while the 2000s focused on Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, and Ben Affleck, among others.

In the 2010s it was John Legend, Bradley Cooper and Blake Shelton, and in recent years, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd and Chris Evans have claimed the title.

getty images Previous Sexiest Man Alive winners: Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey and John Legend.

It seems like maybe the judging panel of people hasn’t changed, or their demographic hasn’t changed, since the 80s.

If you were, say, a Gen Zer like this reporter here, you might be wondering, when was the last time a winner was under 30? You know, any kind of molestation of children (the answer is Tom Cruise, who became the Sexiest Man Alive winner in 1990 at the age of 28).

Besides, aren’t you tired of talking about who is sexy and who isn’t?

Well, is there a “sexiest” list for women?

That contest is actually called Most Beautiful Woman, probably because Sexiest Woman Alive would cause a controversy — oh wait, that happened.

Esquire magazine had its own Sexiest Woman Alive award to parallel People’s, which ran between 2003 and 2015 and saw Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Mila Kunis as some of the outlet’s choices.

Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive contest (if you can call it that) ended briefly due to controversies over the language used in the winner’s profile by the outlet’s predominantly male journalists and the male-gaze style of the cover, In which there were more women. Sexier than the people’s winners.

Instead, People has the Most Beautiful Woman award, which recently went to Melissa McCarthy, Helen Mirren and mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, as well as Hudson’s 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose Has been given.

The profiles of both McCarthy and Mirren reflect their complex relationships with beauty from a female perspective, speaking openly about their issues with the beauty industry, while their male counterparts are given a platform to express their Allows to assert ego.

viannie le carre This winner of the Sexiest Man, Alive, is none other than Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, nicknamed ‘McDreamy’. She hasn’t been on that show since 2015, but apparently, a sexy face can never be forgotten.

But there’s a lot to be read from both the Most Beautiful Woman and Sexiest Man Alive contests being run by the same publication – we know it’s wrong to objectify women, but we can still rank the men.

However, is it so bad to be sexy?

Take it from someone who knows: No!

Who doesn’t enjoy the thrill of feeling sexy? Seeing someone and thinking, ‘Oh, they’re kinda sexy’ while you’re out on the town wearing beer glasses.

Unfortunately, sex is no measure of prudence or respect – Mel Gibson has made racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments publicly, Johnny Depp was found in a UK court to have been violent towards ex-Amber Heard on 12 occasions Was, and Brad Pitt is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who claims the actor behaved abusively.

Then there are the complaints – so-and-so should have won, someone else was robbed – which really makes you wonder what tops some people’s priority list.

So, guys, let’s leave the Sexiest Man award in the dust, and maybe have a Least Cancelable Man contest in its place.