People of Sondrio goodbye. And Unipol starts in the front row

Even the latest Popular Listed on the Stock Exchange changes its appearance and prepares to become a stage in the Italian banking risk. With tomorrow’s meeting, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, after 150 years of cooperative corporate history, is preparing to become a spa. The Valtellinese institute has put up a strenuous resistance in the face of the imperative of the law by covering all the levels of judgment. But there is no more room for maneuver and the bank led by Mario Alberto Pedranzini will therefore pass from a regime that distinguishes corporate rights from property rights, imposing for the former the “approval” by the board of directors (in 2020 the Amber fund was denied , at the time 6.2% of the share capital) and with the provision of a one-person vote, to one in which the person with the most shares weighs more. In this case Unipol. The financial group of cooperatives, playing in advance, has already purchased 9% of the Valtellinese institute, which has long been its commercial partner (in Arca Vita and Arca Fondi through Bper). In view of the metamorphosis, Popolare Sondrio yesterday sold 420.9 million gross NPLs, thus reducing the Npe ratio from 7.5% to a level between 5 and 6%, in line with its rivals. In Piazza Affari, the stock closed the session unchanged at 3.71 euros, gaining 68 percent since the beginning of the year.

Pop. Sondrio was the second Italian banking group to be inspired by the popular cooperative credit movement of Luigi Luzzati and, therefore, by the values ​​of mutuality, subsidiarity and solidarity. Attention therefore to the local economy and to families, SMEs and institutions that form its social fabric, as well as to the remuneration of the shareholders (the dividend has always been paid with the exception of 2020 due to the stop imposed by the ECB for Covid) and to savings, so much so that «the popular bank matrix requires a catalog of products and services that are linear, easy to understand and not purely speculative».

Founded in March 1871, the bank, after having strengthened between Sondrio and Morbegno, expands in the 70s in Milan and then, in the 90s, in Rome until it crosses the border with Switzerland with the opening of Banca Popolare di Sondrio. Suisse. From a local bank aimed at a clientele of artisans, traders and farmers, mirroring a predominantly rural economy, the institute becomes a national interlocutor present in seven regions and rooted in the various territories to which entrepreneurs, business leaders, entities turn to public and universities. Piero Melazzini, general manager from 1969 to 94 and then president until 2014, was responsible for the transformation, which also passed from being listed on Piazza Affari. Over the years he has held the rivalry with Creval, founded in 1908 and transformed into a spa in 2016. To those who hypothesized a marriage of interest between the two popular Valtellinesi, Pop’s answer. Sondrio had been clear: better alone. “A merger with Creval would be counterproductive,” declared Francesco Venosta, president of Pop. Sondrio, during the 2016 shareholders’ meeting. Today Valtellinese joined Crédit Agricole after the successful tender offer in 2021, while Pop. Sondrio is in the sights of Carlo Cimbri, number one of Unipol, all the more so after the recent filing of the investigation linked to the exchange relationships in relation to the merger with FonSai. Unipol, in addition to the stake in Pop. Sondrio controls 18.9% of Bper which, in turn, is trying to close an agreement with the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund on Carige (of which the Fitd has 80%). The direction seems to have already been outlined, despite Cimbri’s words. The manager has risen in Pop’s capital. Sondrio securing a front row seat after the transformation into a spa, while always underlining the value of the partnership and the willingness to accept whatever path Sondrio decides to take. However, it is better that the route passes Modena.