People of the Year 2020: Selena Gomez, George Cloney …

People, the American costume weekly dedicated to celebrities, this week goes all out, and with the second People of the Year issue of the year celebrates (with four covers, in fact) a quartet of celebrities very different from each other, but with a common characteristic: while continuing to do their “job”, each in their own field, they have distinguished themselves for their precious contribution to company in a very special year. Selena Gomez, George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Regina King they made us have fun, dream, reflect and also taught people to take care of themselves. A difficult year, this 2020, now running out, in which, however, there is still space to remember those who have not forgotten the others. And it is with this spirit that People wanted to highlight four well-known faces who have put their fame at the service of those in need.

Why Selena Gomez

She has done a lot of things, Selena Gomez, in this 2020: a new record, Rare, a cooking show (also philanthropic) streaming for HBO Max, which is called Selena + Chef. The star also launched a inclusive makeup line, Rare Beauty, with a specific goal: to raise $ 100 million over 10 years to help those suffering from mental health problems and without access to treatment. Problems that she also suffers from and of which she has never made a secret. Plus, Selena has an impressive number of Instagram followers (195 million!), and the singer wanted to make good use of her fame last June, when she “lent” her social platform to the protest of black activists, and not only, against police brutality in the United States.

Why George Clooney

What to say about George Clooney that hasn’t already been said? Actor beloved all over the world, protagonist of unforgettable TV series and films (often directed and produced by him) and universal sex symbol, always at the forefront in defense of human and civil rights with her Clooney Foundation for Justice. He made major donations quietly (recently, to the Equal Justice Initiative after the killing of George Floyd, some Lebanese charities following the terrible explosion in Beirut last August, of organizations that deal with assistance in times of COVID-19 in Italy, London and Los Angeles). And we are already starting to talk about Oscar for Clooney, for his new film, The Midnight Sky, which he directed and starred in, due out on Netflix on December 23.

Why Regina King

For Regina King, the last two years have also been quite eventful: this year he won an Emmy (his fourth), for Watchmen, and in 2019 she won the Oscar for her supporting role in If Beale Street Could Talk, adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. Regina also made a fundamental contribution, exposing herself in the first person to give a voice to the most fragile communities in times of pandemic, inviting Americans to go and vote, calling for an end to injustices and violence by the police. And now, the directorial debut, with One Night in Miami.

Why Anthony Fauci

The fourth of the “people of the year” for People magazine is Dr. Anthony Fauci, 79, a world-renowned American immunologist (and of Italian origin), now a very popular figure all over the world, he is the only true “technician” in this exceptional quartet. In a time of great discomfort and difficulty due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the US, Fauci has become a competent and well-trained reference figure for most Americans and, as People magazine points out, he is “the doctor of America needed in 2020 ”. A member of the White House task force on coronavirus, he is not much loved by Trump, with whom he has clashed several times due to differences of views on the severity of the pandemic and on the need, according to Fauci, to adopt measures such as the use of devices of personal protection. The incumbent president, on the other hand, never considered them essential, and he never liked wearing a mask.