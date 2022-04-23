“People say I helped Ronaldo, but what he did to me…”, Benzema demands respect for CR7

Karim Benzema is currently on another planet. The Frenchman has carried Real Madrid on his shoulders since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. When he was absent this season against Fc Barcelona, ​​the Blaugrana humiliated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Benzema is the symbol of Carlo Ancelotti’s team. On Wednesday, he again scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But many admit that he would have been more historic if he hadn’t helped Cristiano Ronaldo so much during the Lusitanian’s spell at Real Madrid.

Arrived in the summer of 2009 at the same time with Ronaldo, Karim Benzema joined the Portuguese who had already won a Champions League and a Golden Ball before signing for Real Madrid. For 9 seasons, the Frenchman was in the shadow of the five-time Ballon d’Or and gave him a lot of assists when he could have scored himself.

In an Interview with L’Equipe, Benzema made it clear that he doesn’t really understand those who criticize Cristiano Ronaldo for his status at Real Madrid.

“People talk about how much I helped Cristiano, but he really helped me a lot too. He’s the player who gave me the most assists,” Benzema revealed to L’Equipe.

In Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 32.7% of Real Madrid’s goals during his time at the club (450 out of 1,375). Karim Benzema has scored 32.1% of the team’s goals (124 out of 386) since the Portuguese left. This clearly shows that the Frenchman is no longer the same player and has taken on a new dimension.

