People. Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Nevada on Saturday, 18 years after their first, highly publicized relationship ended.

Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez can be read on the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old singer announced her engagement to the actor in April in a very short video in which, visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.