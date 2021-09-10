‘People want to see Clint on horseback’

How can you not love Clint Eastwood? The question is obviously rhetorical: you can’t, as shown by the affection with which the public and his fellow actors and directors are welcoming the arrival of this Cry Macho, new work by the director of The Unforgiven in which ours will finally return to the saddle of a horse.

While the first Cry Macho trailer released in recent weeks has finally allowed us to get an idea of ​​what we will see in the Eastwood’s new movie, a new video released in these hours from production gave us the opportunity to hear the voice not only of producer Tim Moore, but also of illustrious colleagues of the good Clint such as Mel Gibson, Steven Spielberg and Hilary Swank.

Among the praises of the latter for the work of the director of Mystic River, therefore, Moore’s comment stands out, underlining how much the public wanted to see Eastwood riding a horse once again: “What everyone wants to see is Clint riding a horse with a cowboy hat. The first time we filmed one of the riding scenes the crew went crazy, everyone was so excited“said the producer.

You too are part of the many fans eager to see the opera again star of Gran Torino? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find some Clint Eastwood films to recover while waiting for Cry Macho.