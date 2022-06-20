People: Who crashed Cristiano Ronaldo’s €2.1m Bugatti into the wall of a house in Mallorca?

Megastar Cristiano Ronaldo’s racing car ended up in the wall of a house. The identity of the driver has not been released.

On vacation since June 14 in Mallorca with his wife, Georgina Rodriguez and their children, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the center of a mysterious case after the accident caused by one of his luxury cars.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron, worth 2.1 million euros and having 900 horsepower under the hood, crashed on Monday in Mallorca against a house in the municipality of Bunyola.

A mysterious accident according to the Diario de Mallorca since the reasons for leaving the road are currently unknown.

The only certainty is that it was not Cristiano Ronaldo who was driving his luxury car. It appears to be an employee of the player who was driving the car when it ended up in a wall. But his identity has not been released by the authorities. No injuries were deplored even if the disaster was narrowly avoided, the car having struck the reserve of butane bottles of the country house in which it was embedded.

Rest assured, according to The Sun, Ronaldo and his family will not end their stay in Mallorca on foot. The couple had indeed brought from Manchester the Bugatti Veyron for the gentleman but also a Mercedes-Benz G-Class for the lady.

A lover of beautiful cars, Ronaldo owns another rare Bugatti, the Contedieci, a limited edition costing £8.5 million and made in just… 10 copies.