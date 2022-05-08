people who decide to get rid of their phone

In a world where many of us live glued to our smartphones, Dulcie Cowling is a rare breed: she’s gotten rid of hers.

This women The 36-year-old decided late last year that putting down his smartphone would improve his mental health.

At Christmas, he told his family and friends that he was going to exchange it for an old nokia with which he could only make and receive calls and text messages.

Remember that one of the crucial moments that led her to take such decision It was a day at the park with her two children, ages 6 and 3.

«I was in the park, with the children, staring at the mobile. When I looked up all the parents up to 20 were looking at their phones, continually swiping across the screen.” bill.

“’When did this happen to us?’ I thought. We are missing real life. I don’t think on your deathbed you’ll regret not spending more time in Twitter or reading articles on Internet«.

Cowling, who is creative director at Hell Yeah!, a London-based advertising agency, adds that the idea of ​​ditching her smartphone developed as the Covid-pandemic lockdowns progressed.

“I thought about how much of my life I spend looking at the phone and what else I could do. Being constantly connected to many services creates a lot of distractions for us and is a lot for the brain to process.”

He plans to use the time gained by leaving his smartphone to read and sleep more.

About nine out of 10 people in United Kingdom own a smartphone, a figure widely replicated throughout the developed world.

And we’re glued to them: A recent study found that the average person spends 4.8 hours a day on their phone.

However, for a small but growing number of people, it has already been more than enough.

Alex Dunedin tossed his smartphone into the trash two years ago.

“Culturally we have become addicted to these tools,” says this educational researcher and technology expert. “They are weakening cognition and impeding productivity.”

Dunedin, who lives and works in Scotland, says another reason behind his decision was environmental concerns.

“We are wasting exponential amounts of energy and producing exponential amounts of CO2 emissions,” he says.

He’s happier and more productive since he stopped using his smartphone, he says. He hasn’t replaced it with an old cell phone and doesn’t even have a landline. He can only be contacted through emails that arrive on his home computer.

“My life has improved,” he says. “I have freed my thoughts from being constantly cognitively connected to a machine that I need to feed with energy and money. I think the danger of technologies is that they are emptying our lives.

Lynne Voyce, a 53-year-old teacher and writer from Birmingham, central England, moved in the opposite direction: She started using a smartphone again last August, after a six-year break.

She says she was reluctantly forced to buy one due to dealing with QR codes in restaurants and so-called covid (digital) passports, as well as facilitating contact with one of her daughters who lives in Paris.