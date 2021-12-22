Every now and then, when we get sick, the doctor prescribes an antibiotic to be able to defeat the bacterium that has hit us. Antibiotics are special drugs, which must always and only be taken with the doctor’s consent.

Today we explain the main reason for limiting antibiotic abuse. In fact, we are all running a very serious risk, according to experts, which must be avoided in order not to incur serious damage to health. So let’s find out what it is.

The alarm raised by the experts

The Veronesi Foundation recently raised a truly worrying alarm: antibiotic resistance is spreading more and more.

It consists in the mutation of bacteria that were previously eliminated by antibiotics. As a result of the mutation, the bacteria manage to escape the action of these medicines and therefore it becomes more difficult to fight them.

According to the Veronesi foundation, deaths due to infections that are resistant to drugs on the market are on the rise. It is even thought that antibiotic resistance could outweigh cancer as a number of fatalities. The estimates provided by the foundation are over 2 million deaths in the OECD area alone, which includes 37 countries among the most advanced in the world.

People who often take antibiotics must beware of this serious risk

The Veronesi foundation also indicates, starting from data from the World Bank, that antibiotic resistance could cause serious economic damage. Most affected would be countries with a low per capita income, which would lose more than 5 points of GDP.

Unfortunately, Italy is today one of the European countries with the highest rate of resistance to antibiotics of some bacteria.

To prevent the situation from going out of control in the coming years, the importance of not abusing antibiotics or using them incorrectly is stressed. Therefore, a plan must be formulated to reduce these abuses, through infection prevention, training, communication and continuous monitoring.

At the same time, it is argued that we need to invest in research and development of new drugs, which try to circumvent the serious problem of antibiotic resistance.

Here, then, is why those who often take antibiotics must be careful of this serious risk. We potential patients, for our part, should limit ourselves to taking these drugs only in the ways and times prescribed by the doctor and never go overboard. This way we will do our part to prevent antibiotic resistance from becoming too big a problem.

