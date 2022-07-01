People who work longer hours drink more alcohol: study

The employees who work 49 hours or more per week consume an extra glass of wine or pint of beer, on average, compared to those who work from nine to five, suggests a study Safety and Health at Work.

Experts say that workaholics use alcohol to “reward” themselves and relax after a long, stressful week. They also warn that the cost-of-living crisis could force more families to work overtime or look for a second job, which could lead more people to indulge in drinking.

The study of World Health Organization (WHO) is the latest to link working hours with alcohol consumption. Previous research has also associated working more than 48 hours a week with excessive drinking and binge eating.

The experts reviewed data from 14 studies in which some participated 105,000 people. those who worked 41 to 48 hours per week they consumed 10.4 g more of pure alcohol per week, on average, than those who worked from 35 to 40 hours. This is equivalent to a half pint of beer or a small glass of wine. But those who work from 49 to 54 hours weekly they consumed 17.7 g more of pure alcohol per week, the same as a weak pint of beer or a larger glass of wine.

The study of WHO found no evidence that long working hours were related to excessive alcohol consumption, despite previous documents warning of a link. The National Health Service of United Kingdom (NHS, for its acronym in English) recommends that men and women regularly drink no more than 14 units a week, about 112 g of pure alcohol.

The author of the study, Professor Lode Godderis, of K.U. Leuven in Belgiumhe told The Sun: “We know that working long hours is stressful and that alcohol reduces stress. Having a drink can make you feel more relaxed and, after a week of long or hard work, you feel like you deserve a gift, so we give each other a gift.” In addition, according to the specialist, “working from home during the pandemic and the cost of living crisis can lead to longer work weeks and, therefore, to greater alcohol consumption.”

“Long-term stress might lead to risky alcohol use in people who are prone to addiction, but we couldn’t test that in this study. Working hours have an important impact on our health and it is necessary to talk about them throughout the world”, concluded the expert.

The findings come after another study found that spreading alcohol consumption over the week is safer than bingeing it all in one night. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found that having one glass each night, rather than seven in one sitting, makes people much less likely to become alcoholics.

The work followed 1,000 Americans age 30 and older for nine years. The doctor Charles Holahan, study leader and professor of psychology at the university, said Not all units of alcohol consumed are created equal. “What this means is that an individual whose total consumption is seven drinks on Saturday night has a higher risk profile than someone whose total consumption is one drink daily with dinner, even though their average level of drinking is the same.” , he asserted.

The results, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, showed that drinkers who binge were twice as likely to have alcohol problems at the end of the nine-year study compared to those who drank the same amount but spaced out the week. “Much of the binge drinking among adults escapes public health scrutiny because occurs among people who drink at a moderate average level,” Indian Holahan.

And he concluded: “These findings point to the need for alcohol interventions targeting medium-moderate drinkers in addition to conventional strategies focused on the higher-risk, but smaller, population of habitual high-level drinkers.”

