People: why is the name of a city in Brittany on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

Kim Kardashian has been talked about again with her butt estimated at 21 million dollars. On his swimsuit, we can read the Breton town of Auray. ©Wikicommons – David Shankbone

But what does the municipality ofauray (Morbihan) in Brittany on the Balenciaga briefs by Kim Kardashian ? The American reality TV star has been talked about again.

The butt of the American star is talking

the Tuesday, July 5, 2022Kim Kardashian visited a boutique of the luxury brand Balenciaga in Paris with her daughter North West. Her outfit made a lot of noise. Several French and foreign cities literally found themselves on the edge of the fabric. You can read dates with cities (see the tweet below). We see “April 22 – Auray, France”.

<a href="https://twitter.com/justlikehheaven/status/1544755970496241667" title="Ouvre twitter.com">See the tweet</a>

Where does this come from? The one-piece swimsuit she’s wearing is at theeffigy of the music group Speedhunters. On his panties, we find the concert dates. January 12, Angers, January 18, Sky and April 22, Auray, in Morbihan.

Do not try to listen to the music of this group. He does not exist. The dates would refer to the dates of birth of the members of the creative team of the luxury brand Balenciaga.

Social networks are having fun

Breton comedian Fabien Delettres reacted in a video:

“On Kim Kardashian’s booty, there is written Auray. Not New York, Ibiza or Saint-Tropez but Auray in Brittany”, comments the one who defines himself as a “Breton disinfluencer who writes jokes”. His Alréan friend who is on “Kim Kardashian’s ass” replies:

Before, I said, I live in Auray, it’s the asshole of the world. Now I would say I live in Auray, it’s Kim Kardashian’s asshole.

The swimsuit with dates and places printed will have caused a lot of talk on social networks.

