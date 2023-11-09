People with advanced diabetes face changes in their lives

By Aaron Araiza

Dr. Nancy Rivera Hernández, in her contribution to the Mexican Diabetes Association, commented that type B diabetes for a person who is the family provider can also bring mental complications because of the responsibilities in their care.

People suffering from diabetes face various challenges in their daily lives and are often unaware of basic issues such as what kind of diet they should take, what kind of physical exercise they can do or not taking adequate care. Complications arising.

Nancy Rivera Hernández, a member of the Mexican Diabetes Association, explained in the presentation of the book “Living Healthy with Type 2 Diabetes” that this is a growing problem that is now affecting even the youngest population of the country due to the increase in diabetes levels. Obesity, lack of physical activity.

“The same thing happens to a person with this condition who is not in control, the person feels tired, he feels bad, he does not know where, he has lost his way, because he does not know where and he Doesn’t know “You have the skills you need to know,” he said.

He said, the launch of this book is a very important moment as Type 2 diabetes mellitus is one of the most serious public health problems in the country.