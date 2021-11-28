People’s Agricultural Bank of Ragusa, the sustainable investment platform arrives

With Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, Hope arrives in Sicily, the first long-term investment platform for the transformation and innovation of the Italian economy with ESG objectives, which aims to promote economic and environmental sustainability projects for cities, businesses and citizens.

“The collaboration with Hope – explains Saverio Continella, general manager of the credit institution – represents the economic, social and relational translation of what it means for the bank to support the territory and generate value especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. backbone of the production system. The recovery of Sicily and our country, in addition to economic factors – he observes – is increasingly linked to the ability to encourage an intelligent digital transition, a wise use of resources and a different concept of the future and of environmental and social responsibility. Thanks to Hope we will be able to generate the best business conditions by helping to build a sustainable society ».

“The collaboration with Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa – underlines Stefano Sostero, senior partner of Hope and member of the business investment team – represents a double opportunity for Hope: both in terms of investments, with a capillary network of corporate customers in the area, and for the ideal target of investors, given that Hope is also aimed at private customers in a context of relaunching the country’s economy that needs private capital alongside public funds “.

