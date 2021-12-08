People’s Choice Award, Dwayne Johnson gives his award: the euphoria of the fans

Yesterday evening Dwayne Johnson was awarded the People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Award 2021. However, the actor and former wrestler stunned fans by giving his award to Shushana, the girl from Make-a-Wish, an association that takes care of making wishes of children with serious illnesses.

The gesture could not go unnoticed and has received great acclaim from the audience in the studio and at home. Johnson had received the award from the hands of Jeff Bezos, who praised him for his kindness.

“His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unmatched. He transcends all demographics; it’s impossible not to love him. […]. And what I admire most about Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him. “ Bezos said.

Johnson confirmed his altruism, giving the award to the girl next to him:“I met her before. I told her how inspired I was by her story; she is a survivor. She literally fought for her life. She inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here and the world she is watching.”. The actor will also star in a new DC film: in the past few hours the new costume of Black Adam has been released, a character who will have the face of The Rock.

Johnson claimed that the girl is “everything it means to be a People’s Champion”. This is not The Rock’s first selfless gesture, which has always stood out among Hollywood stars for its commitment to those most in need.

Black Widow won Best Picture of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards.