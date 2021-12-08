People’s Choice Awards 2021, Kim Kardashian dedicates the Fashion Award to her ex-husband Kanye West

For over a decade Kim Kardashian is a fashion icon that millions of people try to emulate. So it’s no surprise that ai People’s Choice Awards 2021 received an important recognition: the Fashion Icon award. Wearing a very tight black Balenciaga jumpsuit, gloves and sunglasses, Kim, receiving the award, dedicated it to her ex-husband Kanye West: «To Kanye, for really introducing me to the world of fashion“. A source told People that Kardashian, despite being divorced from the rapper for months now, still asks him for advice in terms of looks: «Even if Kanye wasn’t there at the awards ceremony, his presence on the red carpet made itself felt. It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna Gvasalia », creative director of Balenciaga.

On the other hand the two, married since 2014, after the divorce last February they managed to build a friendship relationship, especially for the sake of four children: North, 8 years old, and Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm2. A new serenity perhaps also due to the fact that both, sentimentally speaking, have already turned the page. Forty-four-year-old Kanye he would be dating the 22-year-old model and influencer Vinetria while the 41-year-old Kim would have found love with the 28-year-old Pete Davidson. After days of rumors, confirmation has come in recent days from the most informed American tabloids. “We have learned that Kim and Pete are officially dating,” she wrote Page Six. While a source disclosed a People that the two «They seem to be serious»: «Pete is very sweet to Kim. She is in love“.