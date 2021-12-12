People’s Choice Awards 2021, the winners from “Black Widow” to The Rock
Among the many prizes awarded, Marvel has grabbed quite a lot, also counting the series “Loki” and its interpreter Tom Hiddleston, “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” which won in the Action category and so also the its protagonist Simu Liu.
Here are all the awards:
Movie of the Year: Black Widow
Comedy Movie of the Year: Free Guy
Drama Movie of the Year: Cruella
Action Movie of the Year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Drama Movie Star of the Year: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
Action Movie Star of the Year Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
Male Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
Female Movie Stare of the Year: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Family Movie of the Year: Luca
Drama TV Star of the Year: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
Comedy TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Female TV Star of the Year: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
Male TV Star of the Year: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Most Bingeworthy Show of the Year: Squid Game
Comedy Show of the Year: Never Have I Ever
Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show of the Year: Lucifer
Drama Show of the Year: Grey’s Anatomy
Show of the Year: Loki
