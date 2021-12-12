News

People’s Choice Awards 2021, the winners from “Black Widow” to The Rock

Among the many prizes awarded, Marvel has grabbed quite a lot, also counting the series “Loki” and its interpreter Tom Hiddleston, “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” which won in the Action category and so also the its protagonist Simu Liu.

Here are all the awards:

Movie of the Year: Black Widow

Comedy Movie of the Year: Free Guy

Drama Movie of the Year: Cruella

Action Movie of the Year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Drama Movie Star of the Year: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

Action Movie Star of the Year Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Male Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

Female Movie Stare of the Year: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Family Movie of the Year: Luca

Drama TV Star of the Year: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Comedy TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Female TV Star of the Year: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

Male TV Star of the Year: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Most Bingeworthy Show of the Year: Squid Game

Comedy Show of the Year: Never Have I Ever

Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show of the Year: Lucifer

Drama Show of the Year: Grey’s Anatomy

Show of the Year: Loki

